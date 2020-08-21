SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology ™ (NASDAQ: RXT) today announced key developments resulting from its partnership with Pure Storage™ (NYSE: PSTG), initially launched in February 2019. The collaboration solidified Rackspace as the largest global Managed Service Provider member of the Pure Partner Program.



Pure Storage is an IT pioneer that delivers customers an ultra-high performance, multicloud storage platform, allowing for a seamless data plane across on premises and cloud environments. The enterprise IT company delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations in an automated, storage-as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds.

The Pure Storage Evergreen™ model allows customers to add capacity and increase performance on demand non-disruptively as their data management needs evolve allowing for application modernization. The partnership provides customers with fast access to their storage, hybrid-cloud connectivity and low latency for workloads where performance cannot be compromised. This helps customers get to the cloud and maximize their IT investment by allowing them to seamlessly migrate mission critical workloads such as eCommerce, databases, disaster recovery, artificial intelligence, machine learning and Internet of Things (IoT) to Rackspace’s infrastructure, while maintaining high performance and availability.

Together, Rackspace Technology and Pure Storage partnered to bring multicloud solutions to many enterprise, commercial, and healthcare customers. In one joint engagement, the companies partnered to serve a global SaaS provider that was trying to do two things in parallel: deliver a more cost-effective infrastructure for the workloads they intended to run on premises and support their multicloud ambitions.

Through the partnership, Rackspace Technology can provide quotes and marketplace offers for Cloud Block Store on AWS. Cloud Block Store from Pure Storage allows customers to develop, migrate, and run applications in a native cloud environment and leverage a hybrid cloud data plane, delivering enterprise storage capabilities natively in AWS for everything from production to disaster recovery. Pure Storage provides enhanced capabilities for complex database workloads, such as SAP, Oracle, and SQL, and its Splunk SmartStore reduces overhead costs, increases availability, and improves operational efficiencies for healthcare and financial companies.

“Companies increasingly strive to deliver a more cost-effective infrastructure for the workloads they intend to run on premises, while leveraging a partner to support their multicloud ambitions,” said Peter FitzGibbon, VP Strategic Alliance Partnerships, Rackspace Technology. “Through our partnership with Pure Storage and its Pure Evergreen Storage program, we are uniquely positioned to meet customers where they are, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, adopt innovative technologies, and drive down their total cost of ownership.”



“Partnering with Rackspace Technology has empowered our joint customers to fully embrace the power of both hybrid and multicloud technologies and deliver incredible customer experiences,” said Jack Hogan, VP of Technology Strategy at Pure Storage. “In a time when a multicloud strategy is more of the rule, rather than the exception, we’re excited to combine our industry leading storage technology and Rackspace Technology’s industry leading cloud expertise to provide a differentiated solution that empowers customers on their cloud journey.”

