2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Frozen Yogurt, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$58.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ice Cream segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $45.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Frozen Desserts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$45.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$46.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.



Frozen Cakes Segment to Record 3.2% CAGR



In the global Frozen Cakes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$24.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$29.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$30.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 743-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bulla Dairy Foods

Dairy Farmers of America

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

General Mills, Inc.

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Nestle SA

Unilever PLC







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Frozen Desserts Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Frozen Desserts Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Frozen Desserts Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Frozen Desserts Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Frozen Yogurt (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Frozen Yogurt (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Frozen Yogurt (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Ice Cream (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Ice Cream (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Ice Cream (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Frozen Cakes (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Frozen Cakes (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Frozen Cakes (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Frozen Desserts Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Frozen Desserts Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Frozen Desserts Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 21: Frozen Desserts Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Frozen Desserts: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 23: Frozen Desserts Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese Frozen Desserts Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Frozen Desserts Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Frozen Desserts Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Frozen Desserts Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Frozen Desserts Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Frozen Desserts Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Frozen Desserts Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 32: Frozen Desserts Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Frozen Desserts Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: French Frozen Desserts Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Frozen Desserts Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Frozen Desserts Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: German Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Frozen Desserts Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Frozen Desserts Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Frozen Desserts: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Frozen Desserts Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom Frozen Desserts Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Spanish Frozen Desserts Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Frozen Desserts Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Frozen Desserts Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: Russian Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Frozen Desserts Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Frozen Desserts Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Frozen Desserts Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Frozen Desserts Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Australian Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Indian Frozen Desserts Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 66: Frozen Desserts Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Frozen Desserts Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Frozen Desserts Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Frozen Desserts:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Frozen Desserts Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Frozen Desserts Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 74: Frozen Desserts Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Frozen Desserts Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Frozen Desserts Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Frozen Desserts Marketby Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 80: Frozen Desserts Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Frozen Desserts Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Frozen Desserts Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Frozen Desserts Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Frozen Desserts Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: Mexican Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Frozen Desserts Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Frozen Desserts Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Latin America Frozen Desserts Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Frozen Desserts Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Frozen Desserts Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: The Middle East Frozen Desserts Historic Marketby

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: Frozen Desserts Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Frozen Desserts: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: Frozen Desserts Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Iranian Frozen Desserts Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Frozen Desserts Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Frozen Desserts Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Frozen Desserts Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Frozen Desserts Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Frozen Desserts Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Frozen Desserts Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Frozen Desserts Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Frozen Desserts Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Frozen Desserts Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Middle East Frozen Desserts Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Frozen Desserts Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Frozen Desserts Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 114: African Frozen Desserts Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 599

