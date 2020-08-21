NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, is highlighting CEO comments and latest news from companies recently presenting at its highly acclaimed NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conferences, and investor “LiveChats”. More than 11,000 self-directed and institutional investors have participated in the NEXT SUPER STOCK livestreams in recent weeks.



Valeo Pharma (CSE: VPH): "Building a Billion Dollar Specially Pharma Co.”

Video: https://bit.ly/2QfUcTw

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR): “Now Positioned for Exponential E-Commerce Revenue Growth, with Major Brand Expansion”

Video: https://bit.ly/3ggoWP7

dynaCERT (OTC: DYFSF) (TSX: DYA): "Carbon Credit Billions”

Video: https://bit.ly/2YkGBie

Weyland Tech (OTC: WEYL) “The Shopify of Mobile in SE Asia”

Video: https://bit.ly/3g9H0Km

Highlights CEO comments from latest NEXT SUPER STOCK livestreams and investor conferences:

NEXT SUPER STOCK presenter dynaCERT (TSX: DYA) (OTC: DYFSF) CEO Jim Payne updated investors on the company’s progress in commercializing its CleanTech solution for the world’s 1 billion+ diesel engines. DYFSF breakthrough technology dramatically reduces carbon emissions, reduces fuel costs, and improves engine performance for the world’s transportation markets. The company has recently attracted significant investment from institutions, including C$14 million from legendary investor Eric Sprott.

Highlights of the August 19 Investor LiveChat include: Billion dollar recurring revenue potential from Carbon Credits, increasing market adoption for transport fleet owners with finance solution which delivers positive cashflow on day one, 4,000 unit order backlog, scaling production, and revenues, catalysts for future growth, and more.

August 20 - DYFSF announced signing a new Dealer Agreement with Sparta Group’s affiliate TruckSuite Canada Ltd. and received a purchase order for dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology products, the HG1 Units, suitable for long-haul trucks.



August 14 - GBC AG Investment Research of Germany has published an analyst Research Report on DYFSF.

August 12 - DYFSF receives the “Smart Sustainable Company Rating Seal” based on the results of the rigorous analysis of Triple-A Analytics GmbH of Austria (“Triple-A”). This honourable distinction of dynaCERT and HydraGEN™ Technology as it applies to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as well as United Nations Global Compact Principals has been evaluated as “high”, the highest global ranking in its category.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) CEO Evan Gappelberg: “Now Positioned for Exponential E-Commerce Revenue Growth, with Major Brand Expansion”

NexTech has been making news recently with explosive growth in its AR-powered video conference solutions for global enterprise, and EdTech. (The global virtual events market in 2020 is $90 billion and expected to reach more than $400 billion by 2027, according to Grandview Research). Not to be overlooked is NEXCF’s substantial e-commerce business which utilizes Augmented Reality solutions to optimize customer experiences, and selling rates.

August 20 - NEXCF completed a C$13,200,000 prospectus offering, to fuel its next growth phase.

August 17 - NEXCF announced a major product line expansion which takes it from selling just one major brand - Miele - to now adding seven consumer brands, including, Dyson, Philips Norelco, MR. Coffee, VitaMix, Breville and Cuisinart. These new distribution deals position the company to take full advantage of the new SFH (shop from home) paradigm shift in e-commerce as well as leverage its full augmented reality technology stack into these brands, which includes its WebAR, ARitize360 app and its 3D/AR advertising network. The company expects these new products to have a significant impact on future revenues. Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer, NexTech AR noted "Up until 60 days, Miele accounted for the majority of our AR ecommerce business. Now with seven major new brands and more in the works, we are exponentially increasing our AR e-commerce revenue potential.”

July 30 - NEXCF announced a new contract with Ryerson University to provide InfernoAR Augmented Reality Remote Learning Solutions, with an initial focus on first year Chemistry, Biology and Physics students from the Faculty of Science at Ryerson and enable over 5,000 students to participate in rich, collaborative AR enhanced learning experiences during the Fall and Winter Terms. Ryerson University of Toronto, Canada has over 46,000 students.

July 22 - NEXCF reported preliminary Q2 2020 results: Revenue increases +133% to $3.5 million. Gross Profit increases +171% to $2.1 million with a 60% margin.

July 8 - NEXCF announced it has filed to up-list its shares to NASDAQ.

Valeo Pharma (CSE: VPH): "Building a Billion Dollar Specially Pharma Co."

NEXT SUPER STOCK presenter Valeo Pharma (CSE: VPH) CEO Steve Saviuk recently participated in a livestream chat with investors, sharing his vision for transforming Valeo into a billion dollar specialty pharma business.

Valeo is a specialty pharmaceutical company, with fast growing revenues, and pipeline dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology and Hospital Specialty Products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec Valeo Pharma has all the required capabilities and the full infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization.

August 20 - Valeo announces C$6 million bought deal financing by syndicate of underwriters led by Stifel GMP, to fund its next growth phase.

July 29 - Valeo announced it has applied to have its shares listed for trading on the OTC QB market, opening access to US investors.

July 13 - Valeo announced that it received a Notice of Compliance from Health Canada authorizing the transfer of the Ametop™ commercial rights to Valeo. Valeo entered into a licensing agreement with Alliance Pharma plc in April 2020 for the exclusive commercialization rights to Ametop™ in Canada. "With Health Canada's approval, we are ready to commence commercialization of Ametop™ in July," said Steve Saviuk, Valeo's President and CEO. "Ametop is the first of the four products we will be launching this summer. We are also anticipating the approval of Redesca, a low molecular weight heparin, in early fall. These launches and the Redesca approval are key drivers in our move towards profitability.”

Weyland Tech (OTC: WEYL) “The Shopify of Mobile in SE Asia ”w $40+ mil revenues”

Weyland Tech (OTC: WEYL) CEO Brent Suen recently spoke with investors about WEYL’s latest developments, including the acquisition of an AI technology company, accelerating revenue growth, new fintech partnerships in the booming Indonesia market, and plans for NASDAQ uplisting. Brent also explained why WEYL has compelling upside, when comparing valuation multiples, which is just a fraction of its peers in the e-commerce/fintech space such as SHOP, SE, STNE, and JMIA, which trade at 30X revenues.

Latest WEYL news:

August 14 WEYL reported a 30% increase in revenues to $9.3 million.

August 13 WEYL announced the acquisition of Fixel AI, an innovator in AI-powered digital marketing technology. Fixel AI helps e-commerce companies improve profits by segmenting and ranking website visitors based on their level of engagement.

July 27, WEYL announced a new partnership with ShopeePay, the mobile e-wallet platform of Sea Limited, to launch a marketing campaign for Weyland's fast-growing AtozGo™ food delivery service in Jakarta, Indonesia. ShopeePay will offer the AtozGo food and grocery delivery service to its large and growing fintech user base in Jakarta. Through this integration, AtozGo will gain access to the hundreds of thousands of merchants and millions of users already on the ShopeePay fintech platform. Indonesia's Internet economy was worth $40 billion in 2019 and will grow more than threefold by 2025 (e-Conomy SEA 2019 report by Google, Temasek, and Bain). Weyland's success with AtozGo and ShopeePay has validated Weyland's entry into Indonesia as one of only a handful of U.S. publicly traded companies focused on this hyper-growth emerging market.

