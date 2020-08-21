DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JM&A Group, one of the largest independent providers of finance and insurance (F&I) products in the automotive industry, has expanded its 15-year partnership with MileOne Autogroup to include its new Virtual F&I model.

Already pioneers in the Virtual F&I space, JM&A Group is significantly expanding its footprint by delivering the process within the MileOne infrastructure. During the initial phase of the partnership, which is expected to last approximately 90 days, JM&A Group will manage and conduct MileOne's Virtual F&I operations while training the dealer group's internal team on how to sustain a successful Virtual F&I program, before turning the reins over to the MileOne F&I Manager and providing continued support.

“The potential for time savings and new revenue streams through Virtual F&I is an exciting proposition for our industry as consumer preferences and buying habits shift,” said Scott Gunnell, group vice president, Business Strategy and Operational Excellence, JM&A Group. “Virtual F&I has been proven to increase customer satisfaction by creating a seamless and modern way to conduct F&I at a time and place that’s convenient for them.”

While this new service model is an evolution and a learning process, JM&A Group dealers utilizing Virtual F&I have reported great gains both from a business profitability standpoint and in customer satisfaction. The company’s initial testing of its Virtual F&I service with various dealership partners began October 2018, and has delivered more than 5,500 deals since that time. The collaboration with MileOne will be the first mass roll-out of its kind, providing valuable learning opportunities about the viability and scalability of this service going forward.

As the largest automotive sales and service delivery network in the Mid-Atlantic region, MileOne represents 27 automobile brands with 80 dealership locations throughout Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and North Carolina. The partnership with JM&A Group will initially go live at 15-18 dealerships with the possibility of future expansion.

“We, along with JM&A Group, are being very strategic and intentional in how we have been implementing this offering during its pilot phase, which is critical to the process of launching something new in the automotive industry,” said Bill Baker, Division President, Hall MileOne Autogroup. “Together we continue to refine the approach to deliver an efficient, customer-centric experience.”

Interested in learning more about JM&A Group’s new service and its efficacy? Find out how dealers are successfully selling F&I online and helping customers buy from anywhere. Manage your F&I office in a way that seamlessly integrates with your sales process and retains profitability. The future of automotive retail is Virtual F&I. Learn more at info.jmagroup.com/virtual-fi.

About JM&A Group

JM&A Group, a leader in the F&I industry for more than 40 years, serves more than 3,800 automotive dealerships nationwide. Comprised of Jim Moran & Associates, Inc. (JM&A), Fidelity Warranty Services, Inc. (FWS), Fidelity Insurance Agency, and Courtesy Insurance Company, it provides a variety of products and services such as F&I training and consulting, vehicle protection plans, used vehicle certification programs, pre-paid maintenance plans and GAP programs. Additionally, the company has nearly 750 associates, including a dedicated sales force of 300+ associates who support process implementation for dealer operations and digital sales strategies. JM&A Group is a division of JM Family Enterprises, Inc. a diversified automotive corporation headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Fla. JM Family is ranked No. 20 on Forbes’ list of “America’s Largest Private Companies” and has been ranked on FORTUNE®’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for 22 consecutive years. For more information about JM&A Group’s products and services, contact us at 1-800-553-7146 or visit us online at www.jmagroup.com.

About MileOne Autogroup

MileOne Autogroup represents 27 automobile brands with 80 dealership locations under the Hall, Heritage, Herb Gordon, Mercedes-Benz of Annapolis and MotorWorld groups. MileOne Autogroup also operates 9 body shops and provides leasing services through Allstate Leasing. The MileOne Autogroup model provides for all the automotive needs of its customers conveniently, on their own terms. MileOne Autogroup is the largest automotive sales and service delivery network in the Mid-Atlantic region with dealerships located throughout Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and North Carolina.

