This is an AARMY for everyone. We unite to train together, support each other, share our journey, and build our strongest – most resilient – most optimistic selves. This is your AARMY.

New York, NY, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AARMY, the revolutionary next-level coaching experience that focuses on training both your mind and your body, introduces their first app-based digital subscription program. The app will feature an on-demand line up of over 20+ new practice sessions uploaded each week that combine AARMY’s signature blend of mental conditioning and physical training. New practice sessions will be added daily from a team of 7 Coaches across Cycle, a range of targeted Bootcamps, Inspirational programming, and Recovery. The AARMY Coaching team is led by Co-Founders Akin Akman & Angela Manuel-Davis, both superstar Coaches with well-established followings throughout the world. Alongside Akman & Davis, AARMY is also co-founded by renowned creative director & brand strategist Trey Laird.

The Digital Training program content is designed around monthly thematic series focused on a key motivational trait of the AARMY philosophy. Subscribing athletes will be able to follow along & complete each series goal in real time as they build and grow stronger on their fitness journey with the entire team. The content is created in an elevated, inspiring and innovative cinematic style that uses multi-camera HD systems to give athletes the most exciting experience possible. Music is a key creative element of every AARMY practice session, and the app programming features music from the world’s top artists across multiple genres.

The app will be available to join via both AARMY.com, as well as the App store for everyone in the USA, UK, and Canada. Monthly subscriptions are $35/mo or $350/year for an annual membership. Beginning in September, subscribing athletes will also have access to book individual spots for select live training sessions with AARMY Coaches.

A launch campaign photographed and filmed by the world renowned photographer Craig McDean features model Yasmin Wijnaldum alongside all the AARMY Coaches, with an exclusive remix track of Cerebral by Boys Noize.

About AARMY:

Launched in late 2019, AARMY is conceived as an authentic training concept that challenges the status quo of existing fitness offerings by emphasizing the equal importance of personal inspiration and mental conditioning. AARMY brings this unique blend of training excellence, usually only reserved for pro sports teams or elite academies, to everyday individuals to unlock their inner athlete. Akman and Davis have coached leading figures in sports, fashion, film, music, and art including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Jake Gyllenhaal, David Beckham, Maria Sharapova, and Karlie Kloss just to name a few. Later this fall, AARMY will also launch an exclusive state of the art cycling bike along with a Premium Subscription offering. The AARMY Premium Subscription will feature enhanced analytic & metric tracking, social and interactive training features, live programming options, as well as a revolutionary Athlete Assessment Physical Therapy program designed in partnership with the country’s leading pro team sports medicine doctor.

About the Founders

About Akin Akman:

Akman, the brand’s Co-Founder and Chief Fitness Officer, has been widely considered the world’s most successful group Fitness Coach for the past several years. Akin Akman began his fitness career at the age of 7 as a tennis prodigy at the elite IMG Sports Academy in Florida. Training under legendary Hall of Fame Coach Nick Bollettieri, Akman was on the path for a career as a Pro Tennis player when injuries sidelined him at age 17. Bollettieri pushed Akman to reinvent himself as a Coach, and the rest is history. Akman now has a worldwide following of devoted athletes that he inspires to bring out their inner athlete on a daily basis. Akman is a Nike Master Trainer and also a successful IMG model, having appeared in campaigns for top global brands such as Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, Rag & Bone, as well as launching his own collaborative collection with NY based designer Todd Snyder.

About Angela Manuel-Davis:

Angela, the brand’s Co-Founder and Chief Motivational Officer, has long been respected throughout the industry as a leading Fitness Evangelist and Motivational Coach. Also a career athlete, Davis was a former member of the USA Track and Field team and a five-time All American and Olympic trial semi-finalist, and at one time ranked in the top 25 in the world for the 100 meters. Growing up in a family of athletes helped shape Davis’ perspective that sports training at the highest levels is more than just a physical commitment - it is an opportunity for personal empowerment as well. Now a highly regarded motivational speaker, Davis has shared her unique inspirational story and uplifting message to audiences around the world, including appearing with Oprah Winfrey on both the ‘Live Your Best Life’ and the ‘20/20 Vision’ tours. Davis is a Nike Ambassador that has also created LA’s most sought after group fitness experience.

About Trey Laird:

As the founder and visionary behind Laird+Partners, Trey created the country’s leading creative, marketing and branding agency focused on the worlds of fashion, beauty and luxury lifestyle brands. Known for his equally powerful strength in both business strategy as well as visual execution at the highest levels, Laird has collaborated with the world’s most influential designers and brands including Tom Ford, Calvin Klein, Tiffany & Co., Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld, Donna Karan, Bottega Veneta, Hermes and Gap, among countless others. He has also created numerous branding campaigns, videos and collaborations with worldwide personalities such as Beyoncé, Lewis Hamilton, David Beckham, Sarah Jessica Parker, Gigi Hadid, Pharrell Williams, Anna Wintour and Madonna. Laird, now AARMY’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer oversees all aspects of the brands business and strategic development alongside Akman and Davis.

