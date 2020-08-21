New York, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dewatering Equipment Market by Type, Others ) And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04397170/?utm_source=GNW

4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2025. Rising environmental awareness and stringent regulatory laws regarding sludge disposal are expected to drive the dewatering equipment market.



The sludge dewatering type segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the sludge dewatering segment is projected to grow at the highest CARG during the forecast period.Sludge treatment processes are usually the most difficult and costly part of wastewater treatment.



Untreated sludge is odorous, contains pathogens, and may contain traces of heavy metals.Sludge stabilization processes reduce odor, pathogens, and biodegradable toxins, as well as bind heavy metals to inert solids.



There is a high demand for sludge dewatering equipment, globally, due to increasing awareness about the reuse & recycling of sludge. In countries where there is a deficit of soil organic matter, agricultural use is more common, while in industrial economies, dry sludge is used primarily for power generation in waste-to-energy plants.



The centrifuge technology segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the technology, the centrifuge segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Centrifuges separate solids from liquids through sedimentation and centrifugal force.



Although there are several types of centrifuges available, the solid bowl decanter type, also known as scroll centrifuge, is most widely used for the dewatering of water and sewage plant sludge.Solids are fed through a stationary feed tube, accelerated through ports in the conveyor shaft, and distributed to the periphery of the bowl.



The bowl, spinning at high speed, separates water from the solids, which are compacted against the bowl walls.Solids can then be transferred to additional centrifuge drying stages while the separated liquid is discharged continuously over adjustable weirs at the other side of the bowl.



Enhanced water purification, improved sludge management, low sludge transportation cost, decrease in hazardous gases, and energy management are the major advantages of sludge dewatering equipment. Such advantages are expected to fuel the growth of the dewatering equipment market.



Asia Pacific is projected to grow the highest CAGR in the dewatering equipment market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the bromine market from 2020 to 2025.Asia Pacific is a fast-developing market for sludge dewatering equipment, due to population growth and a gradual rise in awareness regarding reusing wastewater to address environmental concerns in the region.



The Asia Pacific region has limited water resources; hence a new paradigm of business must be created, which makes use and reuse of wastewater and sludge possible.Dewatering equipment serves this purpose by removing water from leachate, sludge, and other industrial wastes such that the dry solids can be utilized for various purposes, such as fertilizers, and for developing innovative construction products or power generation through waste incineration.



Factors expected to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific sludge dewatering equipment market include increasing population, rapid urbanization, increasing focus on maintaining high-quality municipal water supplies, industrialization, and stringent regulations related to the waste water treatment.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 22%, and Tier 3 – 33%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 50%, Directors – 10%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 17%, Europe – 25%, North America – 33%, Middle East & Africa- 8%, and South America – 17%



Furthermore, as a part of the qualitative analysis of the dewatering equipment market, the research provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market across the globe. It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players such as Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), Andritz AG (Austria), Veolia Environnement SA (France), HUBER SE (Germany), Gruppo Pieralisi (Italy), Hitachi Zosen Corporation (Japan), Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (US), SUEZ (France), and GEA (Germany),among others.



Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the size of the dewatering equipment market based on application, type, technology and region.It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies.



It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as expansions, new product developments, contracts, and joint ventures undertaken by them in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the dewatering equipment market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

