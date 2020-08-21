New York, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emission Control Catalysts Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817804/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.4% over the period 2020-2027. Diesel Based Emission Catalyst, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.3% CAGR and reach US$10 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gasoline Based Emission Catalyst segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR



The Emission Control Catalysts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 364-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

Cormetech, Inc.

Corning, Inc.

Haldor Topsoe A/S

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Johnson Matthey

Nett Technologies, Inc.

NGK Insulators, Ltd.

Solvay SA

Umicore

Zeolyst International







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817804/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Emission Control Catalysts Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Emission Control Catalysts Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Emission Control Catalysts Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Emission Control Catalysts Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Diesel Based Emission Catalyst (Product Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Diesel Based Emission Catalyst (Product Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Diesel Based Emission Catalyst (Product Type) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Gasoline Based Emission Catalyst (Product Type)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Gasoline Based Emission Catalyst (Product Type)

Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 9: Gasoline Based Emission Catalyst (Product Type) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 10: Mobile Equipment (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Mobile Equipment (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Mobile Equipment (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Stationary Equipment (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Stationary Equipment (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Stationary Equipment (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: OEM (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: OEM (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: OEM (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Retrofit (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Retrofit (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Retrofit (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Emission Control Catalysts Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Emission Control Catalysts Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 23: Emission Control Catalysts Market in the United

States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 24: United States Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Emission Control Catalysts Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Emission Control Catalysts Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 27: Emission Control Catalysts Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Emission Control Catalysts Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Emission Control Catalysts Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: Emission Control Catalysts Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Emission Control Catalysts Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Emission Control Catalysts Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Emission Control Catalysts Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 35: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Canadian Emission Control Catalysts Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 38: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Emission Control Catalysts:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Emission

Control Catalysts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Emission Control Catalysts Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Emission Control Catalysts Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Emission

Control Catalysts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Emission Control Catalysts Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Emission Control Catalysts Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Emission Control Catalysts Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 50: Emission Control Catalysts Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Emission Control Catalysts Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Emission Control Catalysts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Emission Control Catalysts Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Emission Control Catalysts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Emission Control Catalysts Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Emission Control Catalysts Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Emission Control Catalysts Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Emission Control Catalysts Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Emission Control Catalysts Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Emission Control Catalysts Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 68: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: Emission Control Catalysts Market in France by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: French Emission Control Catalysts Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Emission Control Catalysts Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 74: French Emission Control Catalysts Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 76: Emission Control Catalysts Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 77: French Emission Control Catalysts Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: French Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 79: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: German Emission Control Catalysts Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: German Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: German Emission Control Catalysts Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Emission Control Catalysts Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: German Emission Control Catalysts Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Emission Control Catalysts Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 88: Italian Emission Control Catalysts Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 89: Emission Control Catalysts Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: Italian Emission Control Catalysts Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Italian Demand for Emission Control Catalysts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Emission Control Catalysts Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: Italian Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Italian Demand for Emission Control Catalysts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Emission Control Catalysts Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 96: Italian Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 97: United Kingdom Market for Emission Control Catalysts:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Emission Control Catalysts Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: United Kingdom Emission Control Catalysts Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Emission Control Catalysts in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 101: United Kingdom Emission Control Catalysts Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Emission Control Catalysts Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Emission Control Catalysts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 104: United Kingdom Emission Control Catalysts Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Emission Control Catalysts Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 106: Spanish Emission Control Catalysts Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Spanish Emission Control Catalysts Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 108: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 109: Spanish Emission Control Catalysts Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 110: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 111: Spanish Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Spanish Emission Control Catalysts Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 113: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 114: Spanish Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 115: Russian Emission Control Catalysts Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Russia by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 117: Russian Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Russian Emission Control Catalysts Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Emission Control Catalysts Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 120: Emission Control Catalysts Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Russian Emission Control Catalysts Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Emission Control Catalysts Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 123: Emission Control Catalysts Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 124: Rest of Europe Emission Control Catalysts Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 125: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Europe Emission Control Catalysts Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Europe Emission Control Catalysts

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 128: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Europe Emission Control Catalysts Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Europe Emission Control Catalysts

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 131: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Europe Emission Control Catalysts Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Asia-Pacific Emission Control Catalysts Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 134: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Asia-Pacific Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Asia-Pacific Emission Control Catalysts Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Asia-Pacific Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Emission Control Catalysts Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 140: Asia-Pacific Emission Control Catalysts Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Asia-Pacific Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 142: Emission Control Catalysts Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Emission Control Catalysts Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 145: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Australian Emission Control Catalysts Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Australian Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Australian Emission Control Catalysts Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Emission Control Catalysts Market Share Distribution

in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Australian Emission Control Catalysts Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Emission Control Catalysts Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 154: Indian Emission Control Catalysts Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Indian Emission Control Catalysts Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 156: Emission Control Catalysts Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 157: Indian Emission Control Catalysts Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 158: Emission Control Catalysts Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 159: Indian Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Indian Emission Control Catalysts Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 161: Emission Control Catalysts Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 162: Indian Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 163: Emission Control Catalysts Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: South Korean Emission Control Catalysts Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Emission Control Catalysts Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Emission Control Catalysts Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: South Korean Emission Control Catalysts Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 168: Emission Control Catalysts Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Emission Control Catalysts Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: South Korean Emission Control Catalysts Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 171: Emission Control Catalysts Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 172: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Emission Control

Catalysts: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Rest of Asia-Pacific Emission Control Catalysts

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Emission Control Catalysts in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 176: Rest of Asia-Pacific Emission Control Catalysts

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 177: Emission Control Catalysts Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Emission Control Catalysts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 179: Rest of Asia-Pacific Emission Control Catalysts

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 180: Emission Control Catalysts Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 181: Latin American Emission Control Catalysts Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 182: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Latin American Emission Control Catalysts Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 184: Latin American Emission Control Catalysts Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 185: Emission Control Catalysts Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 186: Latin American Emission Control Catalysts Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 187: Latin American Demand for Emission Control Catalysts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Emission Control Catalysts Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Latin American Emission Control Catalysts Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Latin American Demand for Emission Control Catalysts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Emission Control Catalysts Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Latin American Emission Control Catalysts Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 193: Argentinean Emission Control Catalysts Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 194: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 195: Argentinean Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Argentinean Emission Control Catalysts Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 197: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Argentinean Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Argentinean Emission Control Catalysts Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 200: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 201: Argentinean Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 202: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Brazil by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Brazilian Emission Control Catalysts Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Brazilian Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Emission Control Catalysts Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 206: Brazilian Emission Control Catalysts Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Brazilian Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 208: Emission Control Catalysts Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 209: Brazilian Emission Control Catalysts Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 210: Brazilian Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 211: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Mexican Emission Control Catalysts Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 213: Mexican Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Mexican Emission Control Catalysts Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 216: Emission Control Catalysts Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 218: Mexican Emission Control Catalysts Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 219: Emission Control Catalysts Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 220: Rest of Latin America Emission Control Catalysts

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 221: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 222: Rest of Latin America Emission Control Catalysts

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Rest of Latin America Emission Control Catalysts

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 224: Emission Control Catalysts Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 225: Emission Control Catalysts Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Rest of Latin America Emission Control Catalysts

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 227: Emission Control Catalysts Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 228: Emission Control Catalysts Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 229: The Middle East Emission Control Catalysts Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 230: Emission Control Catalysts Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 231: The Middle East Emission Control Catalysts Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 232: The Middle East Emission Control Catalysts Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 233: The Middle East Emission Control Catalysts Historic

Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 234: Emission Control Catalysts Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 235: The Middle East Emission Control Catalysts Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 236: Emission Control Catalysts Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Application for 2012-2019



Table 237: The Middle East Emission Control Catalysts Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 238: The Middle East Emission Control Catalysts Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 239: Emission Control Catalysts Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 240: The Middle East Emission Control Catalysts Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 241: Iranian Market for Emission Control Catalysts:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 242: Emission Control Catalysts Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 243: Iranian Emission Control Catalysts Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 244: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Emission

Control Catalysts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 245: Iranian Emission Control Catalysts Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 246: Emission Control Catalysts Market Share Shift in

Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 247: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Emission

Control Catalysts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817804/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001