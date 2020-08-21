LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICL Academy announced today its launch as a transformative new accredited private online middle and high school for grades 7-12 that aims to solve many of the problems facing in-person, online, and “pod” microschools by focusing on student engagement through a personalized, blended approach that combines rigorous academics with students’ passions. The inaugural 2020-21 class will commence virtually this September, and enrollment applications are currently being accepted at www.iclacademy.org .



ICL Academy also partners with industry experts who serve as master teachers, and has already teamed up with Olympic Alpine Skier Bode Miller to create a Winter Sports Academy for student athletes, famed VC investor and founder of Draper University Tim Draper to launch a Technology and Entrepreneurship Academy , Independent Arts Entertainment, and Universal Tennis Rating (whose major investors and strategic partners include Novak Djokovic & Roger Federer).

“The kind of flexibility and personalization that ICL Academy offers would have been a game changer for me as a student athlete,” said Bode Miller. “That is why I am proud to partner with ICL Academy to help the next generation of leaders pursue their passions and stay engaged with their education.”

ICL Academy uses the best in educational technology and philosophy to meet the demands of today’s generation, empowering students to achieve college readiness in addition to providing the flexibility and master teachers needed to jumpstart the career of their choosing, whether it’s performing arts, athletics, entrepreneurship, or more. Its blended approach includes real-time and self-paced classes, flipped classrooms, college-style scheduling, and project-based learning.

ICL Academy’s launch comes just in time for the start of this school year as so many families are struggling to make decisions about where to send their kids to school because of COVID-19. Most public and private schools are failing to get online education right, and students are increasingly disengaged from the classroom even as they are becoming more engaged with the world around them. A recent study found that, this past spring, two-thirds of school districts did not expect teachers to provide instruction, track student engagement, or monitor academic progress for all students.

“Right now, parents are dealing with countless new stressors, including overseeing their child’s learning at home while they’re trying to manage their own jobs and their family’s needs,” said Kirk Spahn, founder of ICL Academy and a fourth-generation education leader with more than 20 years experience in digital education and youth civic engagement. “That’s not sustainable, and it’s not helping students reach their potential.”

ICL Academy academics were created with the Dwight School, and its online program Dwight Global, and builds on the track record of success of the Institute for Civic Leadership, a nonprofit founded in 2001 that has inspired, educated, and supported a new generation of youth civic leaders to take positive action in their local and global communities.

It differentiates itself with an approach powered by six core principles that make curriculum more relevant to students and create a foundation for future success: passion, purpose, process, perspective, perseverance, and personalization. Over the years, ICL has partnered with industry leaders such as Tennis Legends Monica Seles, former NFL players Dhani Jones, Brandon Short and Michael Strahan, author Malcolm Gladwell, and musician and artist Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz, among others, to provide learning opportunities for students. Notable ICL scholars include Karl Poling, current Princeton Tennis Player, and actor Yara Shahidi, known for her roles in Black-ish and Grown-ish.

ICL Academy has also received the support of families such as celebrity stylist June Ambrose (stylist of Beyonce and Jay-Z), whose daughter Summer will be attending; Arica iImmel, star of TV show Mixed-ish; Dwight Global parents, Nicole Ari Parker (Empire) and Boris Kodjoe (The Last Man on Earth; Soul Food; Station 19), and more.

“Education was already on the precipice of undergoing a massive transformation, and COVID-19 has forced the issue,” said Dr. Ken Cotrone, ICL Academy’s Head of School. “While the pandemic has brought to the surface a host of unprecedented challenges in this educational landscape, it’s also highlighted how important an intentional, thoughtful online learning program is to this generation of students, who are technologically adept, global in scope, and ready to align their passions with their academics.”

ICL Academy offers 30 fully accredited courses and rolling admissions, and is currently accepting new students in grades 7-12 at http://www.iclacademy.org/contact/.

