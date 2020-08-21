Please see attached announcements on managers' transactions.
Attachments
Kvika banki hf.
Reykjavik, ICELAND
Bjarni Eyvinds_Vidskipti-fruminnherjaFILE URL | Copy the link below
Halldór Karl_Vidskipti-fruminnherjaFILE URL | Copy the link below
Hannes Frímann_Vidskipti-fruminnherjaFILE URL | Copy the link below
Lilja Rut_Vidskipti-fruminnherjaFILE URL | Copy the link below
Magnús Ingi_Vidskipti-fruminnherjaFILE URL | Copy the link below
Marinó Örn_Vidskipti-fruminnherjaFILE URL | Copy the link below