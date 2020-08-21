New York, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Customer Relationship Management Software Market, By Deployment, By Organization Size, By Application, By End-user, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953175/?utm_source=GNW



Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2020 - 2025.The global CRM Software market is driven by the increasing digitalization of enterprises across industry verticals and penetration of cloud technology and various service models.



However, data and security concerns and stringent government rules & regulations are restricting the growth of the market.

The global CRM Software market is segmented based on deployment, organization size, application, end-user, and region.Based on deployment, the market can be categorized into cloud-based and on-premises segments.



The cloud-based segment is expected to dominate the market over the next few years due to rise in the adoption of CRM Software solutions among various sectors such as healthcare, BFSI, among others.Based on end-user segments, the market can be fragmented into BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, Retail, Education, Others.



Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, and BFSI segments accounted for the largest market shares in 2019, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.



Regionally, the CRM Software market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global CRM Software market majorly due increasing demand for cloud services in the region.



Major players operating in the CRM Software market include Salesforce.com, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Systems, Amdocs, Convergys Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infor Global Solutions, Inc., SAS Institute Inc and others. Leading players are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global CRM Software market from 2019 to 2025.

• To classify and forecast global CRM Software market-based deployment, organization size, application, end-users, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global CRM Software market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global CRM Software market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global CRM Software market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global CRM Software market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of CRM Software players across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated the market size of global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software companies and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global CRM Software market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Deployment:

o Cloud

o On-premises

• Market, By Organization Component:

o SMEs

o Large Enterprises

• Market, By Application:

o Sales

o Marketing

o Manufacturing

o Customer Service

o Social Networking

o Supply chain

o Distribution

o Others

• Market, By End-user:

o BFSI

o Healthcare

o Manufacturing

o IT & Telecommunications

o Media & Entertainment

o Energy & Utilities

o Retail

o Education

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- Singapore

- South Korea

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Kuwait

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global CRM Software market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

