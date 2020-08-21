New York, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cubic Boron Nitrates Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817803/?utm_source=GNW

9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Inserts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$482 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wheels segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $182.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Cubic Boron Nitrates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$182.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$214.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Mesh Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR



In the global Mesh segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$85.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$120.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$136.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 295-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Advanced Abrasives Corporation

Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd.

Baltic Abrasive Technologies

Element Six (UK) Ltd.

Funik Ultrahard Material Co., Ltd.

ILJIN Diamond Co., Ltd.

NanoDiamond Products DAC

Reishauer AG

Saint-Gobain Surface Conditioning

Showa Denko K.K.

Sumitomo Electric Hardmetal Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Tomei Diamond Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cubic Boron Nitrates Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Cubic Boron Nitrates Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Cubic Boron Nitrates Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Inserts (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Inserts (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Inserts (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Wheels (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Wheels (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Wheels (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Mesh (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Mesh (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Mesh (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Powder (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Powder (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Powder (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Raw Abrasives (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Raw Abrasives (Application) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Raw Abrasives (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Coatings (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Coatings (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Coatings (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Cutting & Grinding (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Cutting & Grinding (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Cutting & Grinding (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Lapping & Polishing (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Lapping & Polishing (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Lapping & Polishing (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Cubic Boron Nitrates Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 36: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market Review

by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 39: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Cubic Boron Nitrates: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cubic

Boron Nitrates in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Cubic Boron Nitrates Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Cubic Boron Nitrates in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cubic Boron Nitrates Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 59: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Europe in US$ Thousand

by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Cubic Boron Nitrates Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Cubic Boron Nitrates Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Cubic Boron Nitrates in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Cubic Boron Nitrates:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Cubic Boron Nitrates in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market Review

by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 90: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Russia by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Cubic Boron Nitrates Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 99: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 101: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Cubic Boron Nitrates Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Cubic Boron Nitrates Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market Review

by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 123: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 129: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cubic Boron

Nitrates: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cubic Boron Nitrates Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Cubic Boron Nitrates in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 140: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Cubic Boron Nitrates Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Cubic Boron Nitrates Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Cubic Boron Nitrates in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 149: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Cubic Boron Nitrates Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Brazil by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Cubic Boron Nitrates Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Cubic Boron Nitrates Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Rest of Latin America

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Cubic Boron Nitrates Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Cubic Boron Nitrates Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 171: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Cubic Boron Nitrates Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 173: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Cubic Boron Nitrates Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 176: The Middle East Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market

by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 177: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Cubic Boron Nitrates Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 179: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Cubic Boron Nitrates: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cubic

Boron Nitrates in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 188: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Cubic Boron Nitrates Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 191: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Cubic Boron Nitrates in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 201: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Cubic Boron Nitrates Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 210: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Africa by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Cubic Boron Nitrates Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 216: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 49

