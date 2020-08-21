MUMBAI, India, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Portable Breast Ultrasound Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. In February 2018, Hologic (U.S.), launched Viera portable breast ultrasound system at the annual European Congress of Radiology (ECR).
Major players in the Portable Breast Ultrasound Market include: GE Healthcare, Siemens, Philips Healthcare, Clarius Mobile Health, Hologic, Promed Group, Canon Medical System Corporation, FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc., Esaote, FUKUDA DENSHI, Shenzen Mindray and Samsung. Other companies include SIUI, Guangzhou Maya Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., ICEN Technology Company Limited, Xuzhou Kaixin Electronic Instrument, Refine Medical Technology, OneTech Medical Equipment, Carewell, Chison, Landwind Medical, Healcerion and Sonostar.
