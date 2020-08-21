VALHALLA, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement plan consulting, has been named a “Top Insurance Workplace” for the third consecutive year by Insurance Business America (IBA). IBA’s annual Top Insurance Workplaces program ranks leading U.S. insurance organizations based on a series of employee satisfaction metrics, including benefits, compensation, culture, employee development and diversity.



“Our third consecutive recognition as one of IBA’s Top Insurance Workplaces is a strong testament to USI’s tremendous 8,000 and growing team members, and their innovation, expertise and connection together as ONE,” stated Michael J. Sicard, USI’s chairman and chief executive officer. “USI’s industry-leading tools and resources, delivered through the USI ONE Advantage®, continue to attract and retain best-in-class industry talent, and we’re continually looking for new and innovative ways to support a diverse and inclusive workplace that is both personally and professionally rewarding for our valued team members.”



IBA’s Top Insurance Workplaces program has a two-phase qualification process, including an employer and an anonymous employee satisfaction survey. Company results are distributed across three separate categories based on employee size and overall employee satisfaction scores. To learn more, view IBA's special report.

About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 8,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

