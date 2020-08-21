Pune, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global peptic ulcer drugs market size is projected to showcase exponential growth by reaching USD 5.13 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 2.4% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of peptic ulcer disease and the growing demand for effective peptic ulcer drugs across the globe.

Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Imapct Analysis, By Drugs Type (Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPI), H2 Antagonists, Antibiotics, and Others), By Ulcer Type (Gastric Ulcer and Duodenal Ulcer), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”, mentions that the market was valued at USD 4.25 billion in 2019 and is likely to gain momentum in the forthcoming years.





What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Soaring Demand for Peptic Ulcer Drugs In spite of COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the halt of several industrial processes causing unprecedented economic loss. However, pharmaceutical companies are thriving in these difficult times owing to the increasing demand for medication drugs across the globe. Likewise, the demand for these ulcer drugs is experiencing considerable growth as major pharmaceutical companies are increasing their focus on R&D activities to develop new drugs and cater to the demand for the OTC drugs across several stores. The market is, therefore, expected to showcase positive growth during the forecast period.





Peptic ulcers are generally the open sores that occur on the upper portion of the small intestine and the inside lining of the stomach. Stomach pain is one of the most common symptoms of peptic ulcer. To treat this condition, several types of ulcer drugs are administered to the patient to heal the ulcer, relieve pain, and further delay ulcer recurrence. There are several types of drugs such as Misoprostol that have been proven effective in treating gastric and duodenal ulcers in the patients. In addition to this, the introduction of diverse therapeutic agents is continually evolving the pharmacologic management of the disease in patients across the globe.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Prevalence of Peptic Ulcer Disease to Spur Demand

According to the Harvard Health Publishing, every year peptic ulcers affect more than 4 million people in the U.S. Additionally, it occurs irrespective of the age bracket, and is estimated that 1 in 10 individuals are likely to develop this disease at some point of their life. The increasing prevalence of peptic ulcer disease is driving the demand for effective peptic ulcer drugs across the globe. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population is expected to contribute to the growth of the global peptic ulcer drugs market in the forthcoming years.

SEGMENTATION

Antibiotics Segment Heal a Share of 42.1% in 2019 Owing to Increasing H.pylori Infection

The segment antibiotics, based on drug type, held a market share of about 42.1% in 2019 and is expected to showcase an exponential growth owing to the increasing cases of Helicobacter pylori (H.pylori) infection that requires antibiotic treatment.





REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Increasing Incidence of Disease in North America to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, North America was worth USD 1.76 billion in 2019 and is expected to hold the highest market share in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the increasing incidence of peptic ulcers in the U.S. that drives the demand for peptic ulcer drugs in the region. On the other hand, Europe is anticipated to hold the second position during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the rising healthcare expenditure in countries such as the U.K., France, and Germany between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Product Launches by Major Companies to Strengthen Their Portfolios

The global peptic ulcer drugs market is mainly dominated by major companies such as Pfizer, Inc., and AstraZeneca. These companies are actively investing in R&D activities to introduce new products and maintain their dominance in the global marketplace. Furthermore, the other key players are adopting strategies such as collaboration, partnership, and merger and acquisition to maintain their presence in the fiercely competitive market during the forecast period.

Industry Development:

March 2020: RedHill Biopharma announced the commercial launch in the U.S. of Talicia, a capsule to treat H.pylori infection in patients. The announcement by the leading pharma company is expected to strengthen its market position in the near future.



List of the Companies Operating in the Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market are:



AstraZeneca (Cambridge, United Kingdom)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, United States)

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (Brentford, United Kingdom)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. (Tokyo, Japan)

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, United States)

Abbott (Illinois, United States)

Zydus Cadila (Gujrat, India)

Other Players



Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Peptic Ulcer, By Country/Region Pipeline Analysis, By Key Players Recent Industry Developments Regulatory Scenario-by Key Countries Impact of COVID-19 on Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market

Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Type Proton Pump Inhibitor H2 Antagonists Antibiotics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Ulcer Type Gastric Ulcer Duodenal Ulcer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued..!!!





