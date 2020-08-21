New York, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Gloves Market, By Type, By Origin, By Distribution Channel, By Form, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953171/?utm_source=GNW



Global surgical gloves market is projected to grow from an estimated $ 2.6 billion in 2020 to $ 3.7 billion by 2025. The global surgical gloves market is driven by the rising incidences of communicable diseases. Moreover, sudden outbreak of pandemic novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which is a highly communicable disease and requires medical professional expertise to stop its propagation. This is expected to positively impact the market growth through 2025. Furthermore, increase in the number of surgical and examination procedures is also propelling the market. Additionally, increasing R&D and investments by major players operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities over the next few years. Glove Corporation BHD is one of the largest players exporting surgical to 195 different countries.



The global surgical gloves market is segmented based on type, origin, distribution channel, form, application, and region.Based on application, the market can be bifurcated into hospital and non-hospital.



The hospital application segment is expected to dominate the market due to increase in use of these gloves by the physicians and hospital staff.Additionally, the drastic increase in surgical procedures is also anticipated to drive the growth of segment during forecast period.



On the other hand, the non-hospital segment is also expected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing use of these gloves in various end user industries especially chemical, food & beverage industries, among others, to prevent the workers from toxic chemicals and chemical reactions.



Regionally, the global surgical gloves market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America dominates the market, followed by Europe and APAC, owing to the increasing awareness pertaining to safety and hygiene among healthcare professionals.



Major players operating in the global surgical gloves market include Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Cardinal Health, Ansell Healthcare, Shangdong Yuyuan Latex Gloves, Sara Healthcare Pvt.Ltd, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Kanam Latex Industries Pvt.



Ltd, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, MOTEX Group, Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd. and others.



• Market, By Application:

