Global motorcycle ADAS market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during 2020 - 2025, on account of growing concerns for safety among consumers, increasing sales of luxury motorcycles and rising number of technological advancements.Based on system type, the global motorcycle ADAS market is segmented into Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Stability Control System, Adaptive Traction Control and Gear Shift Assist.



ACC assists in increasing the efficiency based on performance and offers other feature advantages, which are better than the traditional cruise control system.

At the regional level, the global motorcycle ADAS market is expected to be dominated by Asia Pacific during the forecast period.However, over the course of next five years, a significant portion of growth is expected to emanate from Europe and South America.



In terms of demand category, the global motorcycle ADAS market was dominated by the OEM segment and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

By system type segmentation, the market is categorized into Stability Control System, Adaptive Traction Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Gear Shift Assist and Others. Over the course of next five years, the global motorcycle ADAS market would continue to be dominated by Stability Control System and Adaptive Traction Control segments, with both cumulatively accounting for over 55% of the market share in 2019.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Period: 2015 - 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021 – 2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of global motorcycle ADAS, in terms of value and volume.

• To classify and forecast global motorcycle ADAS based on system type, demand category and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global motorcycle ADAS.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global motorcycle ADAS.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global motorcycle ADAS.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the global motorcycle ADAS market.

Some of the major players operating globally in motorcycle ADAS are Continental AG, Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A., Garmin Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, BMW Motorrad, Continental AG, Gubellini s.a.s, Kawasaki Heavy Industries limited, Delphi, among others.

The analyst performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of motorcycle ADAS manufacturers globally.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include vendors and service providers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, application, distribution channel and regional presence of all motorcycle ADAS manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of motorcycle ADAS market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as Motorcycle ADAS manufacturers, distributors and dealers, customers, and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion. thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Motorcycle ADAS market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by System Type:

o Stability Control System

o Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

o Gear Shift Assist

o Traction Control System (TCS)

• Market, By System Type:

o Lead Acid

o Lithium Ion

• Market, By Demand Category:

o OEM

o Replacement

• Market, by Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Thailand

- Malaysia

- Indonesia

o Europe

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- France

- Spain

- Italy

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

o Middle East

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

- Qatar



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Motorcycle ADAS market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

