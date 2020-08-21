New York, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frost Radar™: European Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Market, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953084/?utm_source=GNW

The COVID-19 pandemic further reinforced the need for flexibility in technology consumption in terms of capacity adjustments and delivery of services independent of user location, network, and devices.Expanding availability of a broad array of UCaaS offerings (from simple, plug-and-play solutions for entrepreneurs to sophisticated, feature-rich offerings for organizations with complex environments and technology requirements) as well as a growing variety of services packaging and pricing will drive adoption across the entire customer spectrum.UCaaS user and revenue growth will be slower than originally projected in 2020 and 2021 due to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing workforce reductions and business closings. Strength will return in 2022 driven by ISDN services decommissioning, growing awareness of cloud services benefits, expanding variety of service offerings tailored for different types of customers, and the need for business agility in an increasingly global economy and accelerating pace of change due to rapid technology development. The European market remains highly fragmented with Vodafone retaining a distinct lead ahead of all other providers. National incumbent carriers Telia, Telefonica, BT and KPN along with Vodafone comprise the top 5 European hosted IP telephony and UCaaS providers. The radar™ reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar™ methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar™ based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar™, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

Author: Elka Popova

