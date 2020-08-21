New York, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Xylene Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817798/?utm_source=GNW

6 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Paraxylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach 68.1 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Orthoxylene segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 15.8 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR



The Xylene market in the U.S. is estimated at 15.8 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 18.3 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Other Products Segment to Record 7.4% CAGR



In the global Other Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 3.1 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 5 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 11.7 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 224-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Braskem SA

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

US Petrochemical Industries, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817798/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Xylene Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Xylene Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric

Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Xylene Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Metric

Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Xylene Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Paraxylene (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Paraxylene (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Paraxylene (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Orthoxylene (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Orthoxylene (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Orthoxylene (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Products (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Products (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Xylene Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Xylene Market Estimates and Projections

in Metric Tons by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Xylene Market in the United States by Product:

A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 15: United States Xylene Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Xylene Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Canadian Xylene Historic Market Review by Product in

Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 18: Xylene Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Xylene: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in Metric Tons by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 20: Xylene Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

Metric Tons by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 21: Japanese Xylene Market Share Analysis by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Xylene Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Xylene Historic Market Analysis in China in Metric

Tons by Product: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Xylene Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Xylene Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Xylene Market Demand Scenario in Metric Tons

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Xylene Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: European Xylene Market Share Shift by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Xylene Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Product: 2020-2027



Table 29: Xylene Market in Europe in Metric Tons by Product:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Xylene Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Xylene Market in France by Product: Estimates and

Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: French Xylene Historic Market Scenario in Metric Tons

by Product: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Xylene Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Xylene Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: German Xylene Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons

by Product: 2012-2019



Table 36: German Xylene Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Xylene Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Xylene Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Metric

Tons by Product: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Xylene Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Xylene: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Xylene Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in Metric Tons by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: United Kingdom Xylene Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Xylene Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Spanish Xylene Historic Market Review by Product in

Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 45: Xylene Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Xylene Market Estimates and Projections in

Metric Tons by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Xylene Market in Russia by Product: A Historic Review

in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 48: Russian Xylene Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Xylene Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Metric Tons by Product: 2020-2027



Table 50: Xylene Market in Rest of Europe in Metric Tons by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Xylene Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Xylene Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Xylene Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Xylene Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Xylene Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates

and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Xylene Historic Market Scenario in

Metric Tons by Product: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Xylene Market Share Analysis by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Xylene Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Xylene Historic Market Analysis in Metric

Tons by Product: 2012-2019



Table 60: Australian Xylene Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Xylene Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Indian Xylene Historic Market Review by Product in

Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 63: Xylene Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Xylene Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean Xylene Historic Market Analysis in

Metric Tons by Product: 2012-2019



Table 66: Xylene Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Xylene: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Xylene Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales

Analysis in Metric Tons by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Xylene Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Xylene Market Trends by Region/Country

in Metric Tons: 2020-2027



Table 71: Xylene Market in Latin America in Metric Tons by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Xylene Market Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Xylene Market Growth Prospects in

Metric Tons by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Xylene Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

Metric Tons by Product: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Xylene Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Xylene Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Product: 2020-2027



Table 77: Xylene Market in Argentina in Metric Tons by Product:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Xylene Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Xylene Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and

Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Xylene Historic Market Scenario in Metric

Tons by Product: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Xylene Market Share Analysis by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Xylene Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Xylene Historic Market Analysis in Metric

Tons by Product: 2012-2019



Table 84: Mexican Xylene Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Xylene Market Estimates and

Projections in Metric Tons by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Xylene Market in Rest of Latin America by Product:

A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Latin America Xylene Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Xylene Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 89: Xylene Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in

Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Xylene Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Xylene Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Metric Tons by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: The Middle East Xylene Historic Market by Product in

Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 93: Xylene Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Xylene: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in Metric Tons by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Xylene Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

Metric Tons by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Iranian Xylene Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Xylene Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Product: 2020-2027



Table 98: Xylene Market in Israel in Metric Tons by Product:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Xylene Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Xylene Market Growth Prospects in

Metric Tons by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Xylene Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

Metric Tons by Product: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Xylene Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Xylene Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Xylene Historic Market Analysis

in Metric Tons by Product: 2012-2019



Table 105: Xylene Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Xylene Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Xylene Historic Market Analysis

in Metric Tons by Product: 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Middle East Xylene Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Xylene Market Estimates and Projections in

Metric Tons by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Xylene Market in Africa by Product: A Historic

Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 111: African Xylene Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 83

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817798/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001