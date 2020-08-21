New York, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water Treatment Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817797/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Coagulants & Flocculants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$22.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Corrosion Inhibitors segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR

The Water Treatment Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.

Biocides & Disinfectants Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR

In the global Biocides & Disinfectants segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 449-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Baker Hughes A GE Company LLC
  • BASF SE
  • Dow Inc.
  • Ecolab, Inc.
  • Kemira Oyj
  • Lonza Group Ltd.
  • Nouryon
  • SNF Sas
  • Solenis LLC
  • Suez SA




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817797/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Water Treatment Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Water Treatment Chemicals Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Water Treatment Chemicals Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Coagulants & Flocculants (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Coagulants & Flocculants (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Coagulants & Flocculants (Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Corrosion Inhibitors (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Corrosion Inhibitors (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Corrosion Inhibitors (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Biocides & Disinfectants (Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Biocides & Disinfectants (Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 12: Biocides & Disinfectants (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 13: pH Adjusters & Stabilizers (Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027

Table 14: pH Adjusters & Stabilizers (Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: pH Adjusters & Stabilizers (Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Municipal (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 20: Municipal (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Table 21: Municipal (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 22: Power (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: Power (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: Power (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 25: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 26: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 27: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 29: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 30: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Water Treatment Chemicals Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 35: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 36: United States Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 37: United States Water Treatment Chemicals Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 38: Water Treatment Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 39: Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Water Treatment Chemicals Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Canadian Water Treatment Chemicals Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 42: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 43: Canadian Water Treatment Chemicals Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 44: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 45: Canadian Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Water Treatment Chemicals: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 47: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 48: Japanese Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Water
Treatment Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 50: Japanese Water Treatment Chemicals Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 51: Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Water Treatment Chemicals Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 53: Water Treatment Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 54: Chinese Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Water Treatment Chemicals in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 56: Water Treatment Chemicals Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 57: Chinese Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Water Treatment Chemicals Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 59: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 60: European Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 61: European Water Treatment Chemicals Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 62: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 63: European Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 64: European Water Treatment Chemicals Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 65: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 66: European Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 67: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 68: French Water Treatment Chemicals Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 69: French Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 70: Water Treatment Chemicals Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 71: French Water Treatment Chemicals Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 72: French Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027

GERMANY
Table 73: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 74: German Water Treatment Chemicals Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 75: German Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 76: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 77: German Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 78: Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 79: Italian Water Treatment Chemicals Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 80: Water Treatment Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 81: Italian Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 82: Italian Demand for Water Treatment Chemicals in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 83: Water Treatment Chemicals Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 84: Italian Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Water Treatment Chemicals:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 86: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 87: United Kingdom Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Water Treatment Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 89: United Kingdom Water Treatment Chemicals Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 90: Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Water Treatment Chemicals Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 92: Spanish Water Treatment Chemicals Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 93: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 94: Spanish Water Treatment Chemicals Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 95: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 96: Spanish Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Water Treatment Chemicals Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 98: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 99: Russian Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 100: Russian Water Treatment Chemicals Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 101: Water Treatment Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 102: Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Water Treatment Chemicals Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 104: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 105: Rest of Europe Water Treatment Chemicals Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 106: Rest of Europe Water Treatment Chemicals Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 107: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 108: Rest of Europe Water Treatment Chemicals Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Water Treatment Chemicals Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 110: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 112: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Water Treatment Chemicals Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 115: Water Treatment Chemicals Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Water Treatment Chemicals Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 119: Australian Water Treatment Chemicals Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 120: Australian Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 121: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 122: Australian Water Treatment Chemicals Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 123: Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 124: Indian Water Treatment Chemicals Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 125: Indian Water Treatment Chemicals Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 126: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 127: Indian Water Treatment Chemicals Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 128: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 129: Indian Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 131: South Korean Water Treatment Chemicals Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 132: Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 133: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 134: South Korean Water Treatment Chemicals Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 135: Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Water Treatment
Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 137: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Water Treatment Chemicals
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Water Treatment Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020
to 2027

Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Water Treatment Chemicals
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 141: Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Water Treatment Chemicals Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 143: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 144: Latin American Water Treatment Chemicals Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027

Table 145: Latin American Water Treatment Chemicals Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 146: Water Treatment Chemicals Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 147: Latin American Water Treatment Chemicals Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 148: Latin American Demand for Water Treatment Chemicals
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 149: Water Treatment Chemicals Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 150: Latin American Water Treatment Chemicals Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Water Treatment Chemicals Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 152: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 153: Argentinean Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 154: Argentinean Water Treatment Chemicals Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 155: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 156: Argentinean Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 157: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 158: Brazilian Water Treatment Chemicals Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 159: Brazilian Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 160: Water Treatment Chemicals Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 161: Brazilian Water Treatment Chemicals Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 162: Brazilian Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027

MEXICO
Table 163: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 164: Mexican Water Treatment Chemicals Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 165: Mexican Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 166: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 167: Mexican Water Treatment Chemicals Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 168: Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Water Treatment Chemicals
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020
to 2027

Table 170: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Water Treatment Chemicals
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Water Treatment Chemicals
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 173: Water Treatment Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019

Table 174: Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Water Treatment Chemicals Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 176: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 177: The Middle East Water Treatment Chemicals Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 178: The Middle East Water Treatment Chemicals Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 179: The Middle East Water Treatment Chemicals Historic
Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 180: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027

Table 181: The Middle East Water Treatment Chemicals Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 182: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 183: The Middle East Water Treatment Chemicals Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Market for Water Treatment Chemicals: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 185: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 186: Iranian Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Water
Treatment Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 188: Iranian Water Treatment Chemicals Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 189: Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Water Treatment Chemicals Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 191: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 192: Israeli Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 193: Israeli Water Treatment Chemicals Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 194: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 195: Israeli Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Water Treatment Chemicals Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 197: Water Treatment Chemicals Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Water Treatment Chemicals Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Water Treatment Chemicals
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 200: Water Treatment Chemicals Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Water Treatment Chemicals
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 204: Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 205: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Water Treatment Chemicals
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 207: Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Water Treatment Chemicals
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Water Treatment Chemicals Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 211: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Water Treatment Chemicals Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 213: Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 214: African Water Treatment Chemicals Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 215: Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 216: African Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 217: African Water Treatment Chemicals Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 218: Water Treatment Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 219: Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 200
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817797/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001