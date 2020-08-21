New York, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Transformative Trends and Innovative Business Models Powering the Indian Electric Bus Market, FY 2019" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953086/?utm_source=GNW





The tenders in different cities for procuring the electric buses are compared and analyzed, and the differences between the gross cost contract (GCC) purchase model and the outright purchase model are explained.State-wise EV policies that have been announced and are in the implementation phase are discussed along with future government plans in India for electric buses.



The key market drivers and restraints influencing electric buses in India are discussed in detail.A complete total cost of ownership (TCO) analysis is done with a scenario comparing diesel and CNG buses to electric buses, highlighting the cost differences between them if they are owned for a year.



Similarly, forecasting is also done for the same scenario in 2025 with the effects of decline in battery prices in India. The estimated differences between the 3 buses is studied for that timeline as well. The major barriers in the adoption of electric buses and what are the solutions to overcome them are also explained through a detailed SWOT analysis on the implementation of electric buses in India. The key technological trends in India with electric buses (e.g., battery swapping) are also discussed. Charging infrastructures are explained in detail, including the different types used in different countries. Pantograph charging as an opportunity in India is explored through bus rapid transit system (BRTS) lanes. The battery technology along with a pricing roadmap to the future and an estimated battery price in the future are also given. The limitless opportunities in recycling batteries and the different methods of recycling are discussed along with the possibilities of usage of secondary life applications with global examples of recycling and repurposing that have been implemented successfully as of now. The driveline technology is explained with detailed analysis about the different types of electric driveline architecture and definitions of key terminologies along with electric motor benchmarking. The electric motor roadmap is also discussed and the pricing analysis for the different types of motors and their forecasting is also given. Finally, the future of electric buses in India is estimated with 3 different scenarios and recommendations are provided for key stakeholders. The growth opportunities and strategic imperatives for success and growth in the electric bus market are also discussed.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953086/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001