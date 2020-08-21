New York, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Toluene Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817796/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Benzene & Xylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$14 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Toluene Diisocyanates segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Toluene market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.



Solvents Segment to Record 2.9% CAGR



In the global Solvents segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$827.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$987.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 315-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)

ConocoPhillips Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Valero Energy Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Toluene Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Toluene Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Toluene Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Toluene Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Benzene & Xylene (Derivative) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Benzene & Xylene (Derivative) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Benzene & Xylene (Derivative) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Toluene Diisocyanates (Derivative) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Toluene Diisocyanates (Derivative) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Toluene Diisocyanates (Derivative) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Solvents (Derivative) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Solvents (Derivative) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Solvents (Derivative) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Gasoline Additives (Derivative) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Gasoline Additives (Derivative) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Gasoline Additives (Derivative) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Derivatives (Derivative) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Derivatives (Derivative) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Derivatives (Derivative) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Drugs (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Drugs (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Drugs (Application) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Dyes (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Dyes (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Dyes (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Blending (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Blending (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Blending (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Cosmetic Nail Products (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Cosmetic Nail Products (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Cosmetic Nail Products (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Toluene Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Toluene Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Derivative: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Toluene Market in the United States by Derivative:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Toluene Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Toluene Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Toluene Historic Demand Patterns in the United States

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: Toluene Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Toluene Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Derivative: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Toluene Historic Market Review by Derivative

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Toluene Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Derivative for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Toluene Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Toluene Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Toluene Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Toluene: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Derivative for the Period

2020-2027



Table 47: Toluene Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Derivative for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Toluene Market Share Analysis by Derivative:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Toluene

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Toluene Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Toluene Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Toluene Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Toluene Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Toluene Market by Derivative: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Toluene in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Toluene Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Toluene Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Toluene Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Toluene Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Toluene Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Toluene Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Toluene Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Derivative: 2020-2027



Table 62: Toluene Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Derivative: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Toluene Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Toluene Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: Toluene Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Toluene Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Toluene Market in France by Derivative: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: French Toluene Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Toluene Market Share Analysis by Derivative:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Toluene Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$

Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Toluene Historic Market Review in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Toluene Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Toluene Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Derivative for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: German Toluene Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Toluene Market Share Breakdown by Derivative:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Toluene Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: German Toluene Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Toluene Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Toluene Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Toluene Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Toluene Market by Derivative: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for Toluene in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Toluene Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Toluene Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Toluene: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Derivative for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Toluene Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Derivative for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Toluene Market Share Analysis by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Toluene in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Toluene Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Toluene Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Toluene Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Derivative: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Toluene Historic Market Review by Derivative

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Toluene Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Derivative for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Spanish Toluene Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Toluene Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish Toluene Market Share Analysis by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Toluene Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Derivative: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Toluene Market in Russia by Derivative: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Toluene Market Share Breakdown by Derivative:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian Toluene Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Toluene Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 102: Toluene Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Toluene Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Derivative: 2020-2027



Table 104: Toluene Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Derivative: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Toluene Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Toluene Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Toluene Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Toluene Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Toluene Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 110: Toluene Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Toluene Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Toluene Market in Asia-Pacific by Derivative:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Toluene Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Toluene Market Share Analysis by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Toluene Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Toluene Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Toluene Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Toluene Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Derivative for the Period

2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Toluene Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Toluene Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Toluene Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Toluene Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Toluene Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: Indian Toluene Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Derivative: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Toluene Historic Market Review by Derivative

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Toluene Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Derivative for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Indian Toluene Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Toluene Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 129: Indian Toluene Market Share Analysis by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Toluene Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Derivative for the Period

2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Toluene Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 132: Toluene Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Toluene Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Toluene Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Toluene Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Toluene: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Derivative

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Toluene Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Derivative for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Toluene Market Share Analysis

by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Toluene in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Toluene Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Toluene Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Toluene Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 143: Toluene Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Toluene Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Toluene Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Toluene Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

US$ Million by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Toluene Market by Derivative:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Demand for Toluene in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Toluene Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Toluene Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Toluene Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Derivative: 2020-2027



Table 152: Toluene Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Derivative: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Toluene Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Argentinean Toluene Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Toluene Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Toluene Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: Toluene Market in Brazil by Derivative: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Toluene Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Toluene Market Share Analysis by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Toluene Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Toluene Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Toluene Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 163: Toluene Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Derivative for the Period

2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Toluene Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Toluene Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Toluene Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Toluene Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 168: Toluene Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Toluene Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Derivative: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Toluene Market in Rest of Latin America by

Derivative: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Toluene Market Share Breakdown

by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America Toluene Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Toluene Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 174: Toluene Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Toluene Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 176: Toluene Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Toluene Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Toluene Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Derivative: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Toluene Historic Market by

Derivative in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Toluene Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Derivative for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Toluene Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Toluene Market in the Middle East: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Toluene Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Toluene: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Derivative for the Period

2020-2027



Table 185: Toluene Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Derivative for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Toluene Market Share Analysis by Derivative:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Toluene

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Iranian Toluene Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Toluene Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Toluene Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Derivative: 2020-2027



Table 191: Toluene Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Derivative: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Toluene Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Israeli Toluene Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 194: Toluene Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Toluene Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Toluene Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Toluene Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Toluene Market by Derivative:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Toluene in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Toluene Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Toluene Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Toluene Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Derivative

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Toluene Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 204: Toluene Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Toluene Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Toluene Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Toluene Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Toluene Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Derivative for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Toluene Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Toluene Market Share Breakdown

by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Toluene Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Toluene Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 213: Toluene Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle

East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 214: African Toluene Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Derivative: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Toluene Market in Africa by Derivative: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Toluene Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: African Toluene Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Toluene Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 219: Toluene Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 66

