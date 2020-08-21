GADSDEN, Ala., Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, announced preliminary unaudited results (subject to audit adjustments following the fiscal year-end audit) of operations for the fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2020:

  • For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of approximately $40,000, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share as compared to net income of approximately $95,000, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019. 
     
  • For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded net income of approximately $314,000, or $0.41 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net income of approximately $464,000, or $0.61 per basic and diluted share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.
     
  • For the three months ended June 30, 2020, net interest income before provision for loan losses decreased approximately $192,000, or (17.72%) as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease in net interest income for the three-month period was primarily attributable to a decrease in interest and fees on loans in the amount of approximately $118,000, a decrease in other interest income of approximately $75,000 or (95.50%) offset in part by an increase in interest and dividends on securities of approximately $15,000.  The decrease in interest and fees on loans was primarily attributable to a decrease in factoring activity from some large clients, and a decrease in loans and leases outstanding.  The decrease in other interest income was primarily attributable to interest income earned on overnight funds in a falling rate environment. In addition, the COVID pandemic had a significant impact total interest income for the quarter. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, interest paid on deposits and borrowings increased approximately $14,000 as compared to the same period in 2019. Total deposits during the quarter increased approximately $5 million.
     
  • For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, interest income decreased approximately $106,000 or (1.93%) while interest expenses increased approximately $200,000, or 21.81%. The decrease in interest income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 was primarily attributable to a decrease in interest and fees on loans and a decrease in interest and dividends on securities. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 other interest income increased approximately $20,000 or 9.72% due to an increase in interest on overnight funds. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, interest on deposits increased approximately $261,000, or 30.60% while interest expense on borrowings decreased approximately $61,000 or (93.20%). For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 provision for loan losses increased approximately $25,000, or 124.53% from approximately $20,000 for fiscal year 2019 to $44,000 for fiscal year 2020.
     
  • For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, non-interest income increased approximately $225,000, or 132.30% from $170,000 for fiscal year 2019 to $395,000 for fiscal year 2020.  The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to a net gain on the sale of securities available for sale of approximately $91,000, an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $118,000 or 237.98% and an increase in customer service fees of approximately $16,000 or 12.97%.
     
  • For the three months ended June 30, 2020 total non-interest expenses increased approximately $72,000, or 7.26%, as compared to the same three-month period in 2019.  The increase in non-interest expense for the three-month period was primarily attributable to increases in professional service expenses of approximately $53,000, or 65.97%, data processing expenses of approximately $26,000 or 21.03%, occupancy expenses of approximately $11,000 or 18.02% and an increase in salaries and benefits of approximately $4,000, or 0.70%.
     
  • For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, total non-interest expenses increased approximately $98,000, or 2.41%, as compared to fiscal year 2019.  The increase in non-interest expense for the fiscal year was primarily attributable to increases in data processing service expenses of approximately $101,000, or 20.11%, professional services expense of approximately $4,000, or 0.92%, salary and benefit expenses of approximately $2,300, or 0.10%, occupancy expenses of approximately $20,000 or 8.74% offset in part by a decrease in other operating expenses of approximately $30,000 or (5.5%).

The Company’s total assets at June 30, 2020 was approximately $103.4 million as compared to $97.7 million at June 30, 2019.  Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $12.4 million, or 12.00% of assets and $11.8 million, or 12.00% of assets at June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The unaudited financial information for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2020 has been prepared on the same basis as our audited financial information and includes, in the opinion of management, all adjustments necessary to present the data for such periods.  The Company expects to release its final year end results and its related audited financial statements in October 2020, following completion of the year-end audit. Historical results are not necessarily indicative of future results. The Bank has four full service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, AL, and one loan production office in Birmingham, AL. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. is listed on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol “SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole.  These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes.  The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

(Selected financial data attached)

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

  June 30,  June 30,
  2020  2019
  (Unaudited)   
      
ASSETS

 		     
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $25,766  $17,697 
SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value                                      25,972   18,567 
FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK (FHLB) STOCK 174   177 
      
LOANS AND LEASES RECEIVABLE,
net of allowance for loan losses of $895 and $974, respectively         		 49,138   58,874 
PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net  736   783 
ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE 224   193 
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS 1,422   1,416 
      
TOTAL ASSETS  $103,432  $97,705 
      
      
LIABILITIES

 		     
DEPOSITS$88,766  $82,341 
FHLB ADVANCES 0   2,000 
OTHER LIABILITIES 2,245   1,603 
      
TOTAL LIABILITIES 91,011   85,945 
      
      
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
  Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share
    500,000 shares authorized, shares issued
    and outstanding—none		 0   0 
 Common stock, par value $.01 per share,
    3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued,
    806,086 shares outstanding		 15   15 
 Additional paid-in capital 13,907   13,887 
 Shares held in trust,
    44,506 shares at cost		                (754)                 (706)
 Retained earnings 7,592   7,277 
 Treasury stock, at cost,
    648,664 shares		              (8,825)               (8,825)
 Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss) 486   112 
 

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY		 12,421   11,760 
 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY		 

$		103,432  $97,705 
      


THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)

                                                                                                                Three Months Ended  Year Ended
  June 30,  June 30,
           
  2020
(Unaudited)		  2019  2020
(Unaudited)		 2019
           
INTEREST INCOME:

 		          
  Interest and fees on loans$1,029 $1,147 $4,716$4,831
  Interest and dividends on securities 127  112  437 447
  Other interest income 3  78  224 204
 

             Total interest income		 1,159  1,337   

5,377		  

5,482
 

INTEREST EXPENSE:		          
  Interest on deposits 269  247  1,114 853
  Interest on borrowings 0  8  4 65
              Total interest expense 269  255  1,118 918
               Net interest income before provision
               for loan losses		 890  1,082   

4,259		  

4,564
  Provision for loan losses 0  12  44 19
              Net interest income after provision
                  for loan losses		 890  1,070   

4,215		  

4,545
 

NON-INTEREST INCOME:		          
   Fees and other non-interest income 26  30  136 120
   Gain / (loss) on sale of securities, net 91  0  91 0
   Miscellaneous income 111  26  168 50
   Total non-interest income 227  56  395 170
 

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:		          
  Salaries and employee benefits 597  593  2,361 2,359
  Equipment and Occupancy expenses 70  59  254 233
  Professional Services Expense 133  80  455 451
  Data Processing Expense 148  123  605 504
  Other operating expense 116  137  506 535
                         Total non-interest expense 1,064  992  4,180 4,082
 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 53  134           
           429		          
           633
   Provision for income taxes            
           13		             
           39		             115            169
NET INCOME (LOSS)$40 $95 $         
           314		$         
           464
INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE:
              Basic		 

 

$		       0.05 $       0.12  

 

$		       0.41 

 

$		       0.61
              Diluted$       0.05 $       0.12 $       0.41$       0.61
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE$        --- $        ---  

$		         --- 

$		         ---
           
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:          
              Basic  766,826   766,826   766,826  766,826
              Diluted  766,826   766,826   766,826  766,826