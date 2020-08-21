New York, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Purified Terephthalic Acid Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817794/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyester, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$31.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



The Purified Terephthalic Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.



Plasticizers Segment to Record 3% CAGR



In the global Plasticizers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 199-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

BP PLC

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)

China Prosperity (Jiangyin) Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

Hanwha Corporation

Hengli Petrochemical Co

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

LOTTE Chemical Corporation

MCPI Private Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Oman International Petrochemical Industries Company L.L.C (OMPET)

Oriental Petrochemical (Shanghai) Corporation

Petkim Petrokimya Holding A.S.

PKN ORLEN SA

PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk

Reliance Industries Ltd.

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company (STPC)

Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Hengyi Group Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Purified Terephthalic Acid Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Purified Terephthalic Acid Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Purified Terephthalic Acid Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Polyester (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Polyester (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Polyester (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) (Application)

Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) (Application)

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 9: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) (Application) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Plasticizers (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Plasticizers (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Plasticizers (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Purified Terephthalic Acid Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Purified Terephthalic Acid Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 18: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Purified Terephthalic Acid Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 20: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 21: Canadian Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Purified

Terephthalic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Japanese Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 24: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Purified Terephthalic Acid in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Purified Terephthalic Acid Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Purified Terephthalic Acid Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 32: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Purified Terephthalic Acid Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 35: French Purified Terephthalic Acid Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Demand for Purified Terephthalic Acid in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Purified Terephthalic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 44: United Kingdom Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Purified Terephthalic Acid Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 47: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 48: Spanish Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Purified Terephthalic Acid Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Purified Terephthalic Acid Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Purified Terephthalic Acid Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Purified Terephthalic Acid Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Purified Terephthalic Acid Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 56: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Purified Terephthalic Acid Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Purified Terephthalic Acid Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share Distribution

in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 66: Indian Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Purified Terephthalic Acid Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Purified Terephthalic Acid in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Purified Terephthalic Acid

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Purified Terephthalic Acid Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 74: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Purified Terephthalic Acid Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Demand for Purified Terephthalic Acid

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Purified Terephthalic Acid Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Purified Terephthalic Acid Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 80: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Purified Terephthalic Acid Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Purified Terephthalic Acid Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Purified Terephthalic Acid

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 89: Purified Terephthalic Acid Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 90: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Purified Terephthalic Acid Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 92: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Purified Terephthalic Acid Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Purified Terephthalic Acid Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 95: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Purified Terephthalic Acid Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Purified

Terephthalic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Iranian Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 99: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share Shift in Iran

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Purified Terephthalic Acid Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Purified Terephthalic Acid

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Purified Terephthalic Acid Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Purified Terephthalic Acid

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 108: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Purified Terephthalic Acid

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Purified Terephthalic Acid Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Purified Terephthalic Acid Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 114: Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 55

