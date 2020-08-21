New York, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sodium Sulfate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817791/?utm_source=GNW

6 Trillion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.7% over the period 2020-2027. Synthetic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$746.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Natural segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $546.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The Sodium Sulfate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$546.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$520.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 308-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alkim Alkali Kimya A.S.

Birla Cellulose

Cooper Natural Resources

CORDENKA GmbH & Co. KG

Elementis Plc

Grupo Industrial Crimidesa S.L.

Hunan Xinli Chemical Co., Ltd.

Lenzing Group

Minera De Santa Marta SA

S.A. SULQUISA

Saskatchewan Mining and Minerals Inc.

Searles Valley Minerals, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817791/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sodium Sulfate Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Sodium Sulfate Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Sodium Sulfate Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Synthetic (Source) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Synthetic (Source) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Synthetic (Source) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Natural (Source) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Natural (Source) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Natural (Source) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Detergents & Soaps (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Detergents & Soaps (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Detergents & Soaps (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Carpet Cleaners (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Carpet Cleaners (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Carpet Cleaners (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Textiles (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Textiles (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Textiles (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Kraft Pulping (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Kraft Pulping (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Kraft Pulping (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Glass (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Glass (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Glass (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Sodium Sulfate Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Sodium Sulfate Market in the United States by Source:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown

by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Sodium Sulfate Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Sodium Sulfate Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 33: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Review by

Source in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 36: Sodium Sulfate Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Sodium Sulfate Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Sodium Sulfate Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Sodium Sulfate: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Sodium Sulfate Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sodium

Sulfate in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Sodium Sulfate Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Sodium Sulfate Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Sodium Sulfate Market by Source: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Sodium Sulfate in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Sodium Sulfate Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Sodium Sulfate Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Sodium Sulfate Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Sodium Sulfate Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Sodium Sulfate Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020-2027



Table 56: Sodium Sulfate Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Sodium Sulfate Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Sodium Sulfate Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Sodium Sulfate Market in France by Source: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: French Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Source: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Sodium Sulfate Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Sodium Sulfate Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Source: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Sodium Sulfate Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Sodium Sulfate Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Sodium Sulfate Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Sodium Sulfate Market by Source: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Sodium Sulfate in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Sodium Sulfate Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Sodium Sulfate: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Sodium Sulfate Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis

by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Sodium Sulfate in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Sodium Sulfate Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Review by

Source in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 87: Sodium Sulfate Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Sodium Sulfate Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Sodium Sulfate Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Sodium Sulfate Market in Russia by Source: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Sodium Sulfate Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Sodium Sulfate Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 96: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020-2027



Table 98: Sodium Sulfate Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown

by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Sodium Sulfate Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Sodium Sulfate Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Sodium Sulfate Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Sodium Sulfate Market in Asia-Pacific by Source:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Sodium Sulfate Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Sodium Sulfate Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Sodium Sulfate Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Sodium Sulfate Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Review by

Source in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 120: Sodium Sulfate Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Sodium Sulfate Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Sodium Sulfate Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Sodium Sulfate Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019



Table 126: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Sodium Sulfate Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sodium Sulfate:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Sodium Sulfate Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sodium Sulfate Market Share

Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Sodium Sulfate in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sodium Sulfate Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Sodium Sulfate Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 137: Sodium Sulfate Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Sodium Sulfate Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Sodium Sulfate Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Sodium Sulfate Market by Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Sodium Sulfate in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Sodium Sulfate Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020-2027



Table 146: Sodium Sulfate Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand

by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Sodium Sulfate Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Sodium Sulfate Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Sodium Sulfate Market in Brazil by Source: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Sodium Sulfate Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Sodium Sulfate Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Sodium Sulfate Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Sodium Sulfate Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Sodium Sulfate Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to

2027



Table 164: Sodium Sulfate Market in Rest of Latin America by

Source: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Sodium Sulfate Market Share

Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Sodium Sulfate Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Sodium Sulfate Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 168: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Sodium Sulfate Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Sodium Sulfate Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Sodium Sulfate Historic Market by

Source in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 174: Sodium Sulfate Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Sodium Sulfate Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Sodium Sulfate Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Sodium Sulfate: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Sodium Sulfate Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sodium

Sulfate in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Sodium Sulfate Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020-2027



Table 185: Sodium Sulfate Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Sodium Sulfate Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 188: Sodium Sulfate Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Sodium Sulfate Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Sodium Sulfate Market by Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Sodium Sulfate in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Sodium Sulfate Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Sodium Sulfate Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Sodium Sulfate Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019



Table 198: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Sodium Sulfate Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Sodium Sulfate Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Sodium Sulfate Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Sodium Sulfate Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Sodium Sulfate Market Share

Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Sodium Sulfate Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Sodium Sulfate Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Sodium Sulfate Market in Africa by Source:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Sodium Sulfate Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Sodium Sulfate Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 213: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 65

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817791/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001