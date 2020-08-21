New York, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sodium Sulfate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817791/?utm_source=GNW
6 Trillion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.7% over the period 2020-2027. Synthetic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$746.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Natural segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $546.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR

The Sodium Sulfate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$546.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$520.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 308-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Alkim Alkali Kimya A.S.
  • Birla Cellulose
  • Cooper Natural Resources
  • CORDENKA GmbH & Co. KG
  • Elementis Plc
  • Grupo Industrial Crimidesa S.L.
  • Hunan Xinli Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Lenzing Group
  • Minera De Santa Marta SA
  • S.A. SULQUISA
  • Saskatchewan Mining and Minerals Inc.
  • Searles Valley Minerals, Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817791/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Sodium Sulfate Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Sodium Sulfate Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Sodium Sulfate Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Synthetic (Source) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Synthetic (Source) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Synthetic (Source) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Natural (Source) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Natural (Source) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Natural (Source) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Detergents & Soaps (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 11: Detergents & Soaps (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 12: Detergents & Soaps (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Carpet Cleaners (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 14: Carpet Cleaners (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 15: Carpet Cleaners (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Textiles (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 17: Textiles (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 18: Textiles (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Kraft Pulping (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027

Table 20: Kraft Pulping (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019

Table 21: Kraft Pulping (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 22: Glass (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: Glass (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: Glass (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Sodium Sulfate Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027

Table 29: Sodium Sulfate Market in the United States by Source:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 30: United States Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown
by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: United States Sodium Sulfate Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 32: Sodium Sulfate Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 33: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027

Table 35: Canadian Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Review by
Source in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 36: Sodium Sulfate Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 37: Canadian Sodium Sulfate Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 38: Sodium Sulfate Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019

Table 39: Canadian Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Sodium Sulfate: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 41: Sodium Sulfate Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2012-2019

Table 42: Japanese Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sodium
Sulfate in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 44: Japanese Sodium Sulfate Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 45: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Sodium Sulfate Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Source for the Period 2020-2027

Table 47: Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019

Table 48: Chinese Sodium Sulfate Market by Source: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Sodium Sulfate in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 50: Sodium Sulfate Market Review in China in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019

Table 51: Chinese Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Sodium Sulfate Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Sodium Sulfate Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 53: Sodium Sulfate Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 54: European Sodium Sulfate Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 55: European Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020-2027

Table 56: Sodium Sulfate Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 57: European Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 58: European Sodium Sulfate Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 59: Sodium Sulfate Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019

Table 60: European Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 61: Sodium Sulfate Market in France by Source: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027

Table 62: French Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Source: 2012-2019

Table 63: French Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 64: Sodium Sulfate Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 65: French Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 66: French Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 67: Sodium Sulfate Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 68: German Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Source: 2012-2019

Table 69: German Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 70: Sodium Sulfate Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 71: German Sodium Sulfate Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 72: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 73: Italian Sodium Sulfate Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Source for the Period 2020-2027

Table 74: Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019

Table 75: Italian Sodium Sulfate Market by Source: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 76: Italian Demand for Sodium Sulfate in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 77: Sodium Sulfate Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019

Table 78: Italian Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Sodium Sulfate: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 80: Sodium Sulfate Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period
2012-2019

Table 81: United Kingdom Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis
by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Sodium Sulfate in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 83: United Kingdom Sodium Sulfate Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019

Table 84: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027

Table 86: Spanish Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Review by
Source in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 87: Sodium Sulfate Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 88: Spanish Sodium Sulfate Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 89: Sodium Sulfate Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019

Table 90: Spanish Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027

Table 92: Sodium Sulfate Market in Russia by Source: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 93: Russian Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 94: Russian Sodium Sulfate Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 95: Sodium Sulfate Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 96: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020-2027

Table 98: Sodium Sulfate Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 99: Rest of Europe Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown
by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 100: Rest of Europe Sodium Sulfate Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 101: Sodium Sulfate Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 102: Rest of Europe Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 104: Sodium Sulfate Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 106: Sodium Sulfate Market in Asia-Pacific by Source:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 109: Sodium Sulfate Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Sodium Sulfate Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 113: Australian Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019

Table 114: Australian Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 115: Sodium Sulfate Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 116: Australian Sodium Sulfate Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 117: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 118: Indian Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027

Table 119: Indian Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Review by
Source in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 120: Sodium Sulfate Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 121: Indian Sodium Sulfate Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 122: Sodium Sulfate Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019

Table 123: Indian Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Sodium Sulfate Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 125: South Korean Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019

Table 126: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 127: Sodium Sulfate Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 128: South Korean Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 129: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sodium Sulfate:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Source for the Period 2020-2027

Table 131: Sodium Sulfate Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sodium Sulfate Market Share
Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Sodium Sulfate in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sodium Sulfate Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 135: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Sodium Sulfate Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

Table 137: Sodium Sulfate Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 138: Latin American Sodium Sulfate Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 139: Latin American Sodium Sulfate Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2020-2027

Table 140: Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019

Table 141: Latin American Sodium Sulfate Market by Source:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Sodium Sulfate in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 143: Sodium Sulfate Market Review in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 144: Latin American Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020-2027

Table 146: Sodium Sulfate Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand
by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 147: Argentinean Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 148: Argentinean Sodium Sulfate Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 149: Sodium Sulfate Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019

Table 150: Argentinean Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 151: Sodium Sulfate Market in Brazil by Source: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027

Table 152: Brazilian Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019

Table 153: Brazilian Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 154: Sodium Sulfate Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 155: Brazilian Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 156: Brazilian Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

MEXICO
Table 157: Sodium Sulfate Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 158: Mexican Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019

Table 159: Mexican Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 160: Sodium Sulfate Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 161: Mexican Sodium Sulfate Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 162: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Sodium Sulfate Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to
2027

Table 164: Sodium Sulfate Market in Rest of Latin America by
Source: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Sodium Sulfate Market Share
Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Sodium Sulfate Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 167: Sodium Sulfate Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 168: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 170: Sodium Sulfate Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 171: The Middle East Sodium Sulfate Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 172: The Middle East Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027

Table 173: The Middle East Sodium Sulfate Historic Market by
Source in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 174: Sodium Sulfate Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012,2020, and 2027

Table 175: The Middle East Sodium Sulfate Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 176: Sodium Sulfate Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019

Table 177: The Middle East Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Sodium Sulfate: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 179: Sodium Sulfate Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2012-2019

Table 180: Iranian Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sodium
Sulfate in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 182: Iranian Sodium Sulfate Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 183: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020-2027

Table 185: Sodium Sulfate Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 186: Israeli Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 187: Israeli Sodium Sulfate Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 188: Sodium Sulfate Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019

Table 189: Israeli Sodium Sulfate Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Sodium Sulfate Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2020-2027

Table 191: Sodium Sulfate Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Sodium Sulfate Market by Source:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Sodium Sulfate in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 194: Sodium Sulfate Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Sodium Sulfate Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Source for the Period 2020-2027

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Sodium Sulfate Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019

Table 198: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 199: Sodium Sulfate Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Sodium Sulfate Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 201: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Sodium Sulfate Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Sodium Sulfate Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Sodium Sulfate Market Share
Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 205: Sodium Sulfate Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Sodium Sulfate Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 207: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 208: African Sodium Sulfate Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027

Table 209: Sodium Sulfate Market in Africa by Source:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 210: African Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 211: African Sodium Sulfate Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 212: Sodium Sulfate Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 213: Sodium Sulfate Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 65
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817791/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001