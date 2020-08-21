Casino Group announces the disposal of 5% of Mercialys equity

Paris, 21st August 2020,

In connection with the asset disposal plan, the Group announces the additional and definitive disposal of 5% of Mercialys equity through the Mercialys total return swap (TRS).

In this operation the Group will cash-in €26 million proceeds which will be allocated to the escrow account dedicated to gross debt reimbursement.

This disposal reduces Casino Group's stake in Mercialys in terms of voting rights from 25.3% to 20.3%.

Disclaimer

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes, and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

