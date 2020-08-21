TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medifocus Inc. (TSXV-MFS) (“Medifocus” or the “Company”) today announced that Mr. Mirsad Jakubovic has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.



The Company will commence a search for a new Chief Financial Officer.

About Medifocus, Inc.:

Medifocus, Inc. (TSX-V: MFS; OTCQB: MDFZF) is a Biotechnology Company with a portfolio of medical technologies that utilize patented Focal Thermal Technology to treat conditions ranging from Prostate Diseases to Breast Cancer. Its Prolieve® Thermodilatation™ System offers symptomatic relief to men with Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) through a simple, fast, in-office treatment. Prolieve® is both FDA and Medicare approved for treating symptomatic BPH with over 100,000 cases performed in the U.S. alone, and with proven long-term safety, efficacy and durability. Its APA 1000 Breast Cancer Treatment System was licensed from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and developed by the Medifocus team. The Targeted Focal Thermotherapy has been demonstrated in Phase 2 clinical trials to offer significantly better tumor shrinkage in patients treated with the combined Chemothermal therapy compared to those treated with Chemotherapy alone. APA 1000 was also shown to be effective in reducing margin positivity among patients treated with such thermotherapy prior to lumpectomy.

For more details, please visit:

www.medifocusinc.com

www.prolieve.com

Investor Relations:

Medifocus, Inc.

Tel: 410-290-5734