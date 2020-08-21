New York, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pentaerythritol Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817784/?utm_source=GNW

2 Thousand Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Alkyd Paints, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach 247 Thousand Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Alkyd Inks segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 168.3 Thousand Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR



The Pentaerythritol market in the U.S. is estimated at 168.3 Thousand Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 150 Thousand Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.



Adhesives & Sealants Segment to Record 2.4% CAGR



In the global Adhesives & Sealants segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 88.8 Thousand Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 102.7 Thousand Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 101.1 Thousand Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 175-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Asian Paints Ltd.

Celanese Corporation

Ercros SA

Koei Chemical Co., Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Perstorp Holding AB







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817784/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Pentaerythritol Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Pentaerythritol Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Pentaerythritol Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Pentaerythritol Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Alkyd Paints (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Alkyd Paints (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Alkyd Paints (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Alkyd Inks (Application) Worldwide Sales in Tons by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Alkyd Inks (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Alkyd Inks (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Plasticizers (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Plasticizers (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Plasticizers (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Pentaerythritol Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Pentaerythritol Latent Demand Forecasts

in Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Pentaerythritol Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in Tons for 2012-2019



Table 21: Pentaerythritol Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Pentaerythritol Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Pentaerythritol Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by Application for 2012-2019



Table 24: Canadian Pentaerythritol Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Pentaerythritol in Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Japanese Pentaerythritol Market in Tons by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 27: Pentaerythritol Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Pentaerythritol in Tons by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Pentaerythritol Market Review in China in Tons by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Pentaerythritol Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Pentaerythritol Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Pentaerythritol Market Demand Scenario in

Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Pentaerythritol Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Pentaerythritol Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Pentaerythritol Addressable Market

Opportunity in Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 35: Pentaerythritol Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Tons by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: European Pentaerythritol Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Pentaerythritol Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 38: French Pentaerythritol Historic Market Review in Tons

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Pentaerythritol Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Pentaerythritol Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 41: German Pentaerythritol Market in Retrospect in Tons

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Pentaerythritol Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Pentaerythritol in Tons by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Pentaerythritol Market Review in Italy in Tons by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Pentaerythritol Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Pentaerythritol in Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: United Kingdom Pentaerythritol Market in Tons by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Pentaerythritol Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Pentaerythritol Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Pentaerythritol Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by Application for 2012-2019



Table 51: Spanish Pentaerythritol Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Pentaerythritol Latent Demand Forecasts in

Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Pentaerythritol Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in Tons for 2012-2019



Table 54: Pentaerythritol Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Pentaerythritol Addressable Market

Opportunity in Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Pentaerythritol Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in Tons by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe Pentaerythritol Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Pentaerythritol Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Pentaerythritol Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Pentaerythritol Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Pentaerythritol Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Pentaerythritol Historic Market Review

in Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Pentaerythritol Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Pentaerythritol Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: Australian Pentaerythritol Market in Retrospect in

Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Pentaerythritol Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 67: Indian Pentaerythritol Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Pentaerythritol Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by Application for 2012-2019



Table 69: Indian Pentaerythritol Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Pentaerythritol Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: South Korean Pentaerythritol Historic Market Analysis

in Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Pentaerythritol Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Pentaerythritol in Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pentaerythritol Market in Tons

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Pentaerythritol Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Pentaerythritol Market Trends by

Region/Country in Tons: 2020-2027



Table 77: Pentaerythritol Market in Latin America in Tons by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Pentaerythritol Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Latin American Demand for Pentaerythritol in Tons by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Pentaerythritol Market Review in Latin America in

Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Pentaerythritol Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Pentaerythritol Addressable Market

Opportunity in Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: Pentaerythritol Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Tons by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Argentinean Pentaerythritol Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 85: Pentaerythritol Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 86: Brazilian Pentaerythritol Historic Market Review in

Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Brazilian Pentaerythritol Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 88: Pentaerythritol Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 89: Mexican Pentaerythritol Market in Retrospect in Tons

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Pentaerythritol Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Pentaerythritol Latent Demand

Forecasts in Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Pentaerythritol Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in Tons for 2012-2019



Table 93: Pentaerythritol Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Pentaerythritol Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Pentaerythritol Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in Tons: 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Pentaerythritol Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: The Middle East Pentaerythritol Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Pentaerythritol Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 99: The Middle East Pentaerythritol Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Pentaerythritol in Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Iranian Pentaerythritol Market in Tons by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Pentaerythritol Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Pentaerythritol Addressable Market

Opportunity in Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Pentaerythritol Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Tons by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Israeli Pentaerythritol Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Pentaerythritol in Tons by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Pentaerythritol Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Saudi Arabian Pentaerythritol Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Pentaerythritol Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: United Arab Emirates Pentaerythritol Historic Market

Analysis in Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Pentaerythritol Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Pentaerythritol Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Rest of Middle East Pentaerythritol Market in

Retrospect in Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Pentaerythritol Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 115: African Pentaerythritol Latent Demand Forecasts in

Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Pentaerythritol Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in Tons for 2012-2019



Table 117: Pentaerythritol Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 28

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817784/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001