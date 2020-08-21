New York, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Paints & Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817783/?utm_source=GNW
4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$80.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyester segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The Paints and Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$59 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.
Alkyd Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR
In the global Alkyd segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$26.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 951-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817783/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Outlook
United States: Single Largest Market for Paints & Coatings
Worldwide
Building & Construction: Growing Application Market
DespiteSlowdown in Global Construction Industry
Water Based Paints & Coatings: Dominant Technology to Witness
Healthy Growth
Acrylic Resin: Dominant as well as Fastest Growing Resin Type
Significant Growth Projected for the Global Automotive &
Transportation Paints and Coatings Market Led by Healthy
Aftermarket Demand
China: Fastest Growing Paints & Coatings Market, Projected to
Surpass Europe in the Next Few Years
Sluggish Growth for the European Paints & Coatings Market
amidst Uneven Economic Trends
Booming Construction Industry in Transitional Economies Drive
Strong Growth for Asia-Pacific
Germany Dominates the European Paints & Coatings Market
Strong Growth for Automotive Paints & Coatings in China and
India Backed by Steady Automobile Production
Global Competitor Market Shares
Paints & Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
( in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Paints & Coatings Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Paints & Coatings Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Paints & Coatings Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Acrylic (Resin) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Acrylic (Resin) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Acrylic (Resin) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Polyurethanes (Resin) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Polyurethanes (Resin) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Polyurethanes (Resin) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Polyesters (Resin) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Polyesters (Resin) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Polyesters (Resin) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Epoxy (Resin) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Epoxy (Resin) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Epoxy (Resin) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Alkyd (Resin) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Alkyd (Resin) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Alkyd (Resin) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Resins (Resin) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Other Resins (Resin) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Resins (Resin) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Water-based (Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Water-based (Technology) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Water-based (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Solvent-based (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Solvent-based (Technology) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Solvent-based (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: High Solid (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: High Solid (Technology) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: High Solid (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Powder (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Powder (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 33: Powder (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 35: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 36: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Automotive & Transportation (Application) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Automotive & Transportation (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 39: Automotive & Transportation (Application) Global
Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 40: Aerospace (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Aerospace (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 42: Aerospace (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Building & Construction (Application) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Building & Construction (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 45: Building & Construction (Application) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Packaging (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Packaging (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 48: Packaging (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 51: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 54: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Paints & Coatings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: Paints & Coatings Market in the United States in US$
Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 56: Paints & Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 57: United States Paints & Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Paints & Coatings Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 59: United States Paints & Coatings Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 60: United States Paints & Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: United States Paints & Coatings Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Paints & Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 63: Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 64: Canadian Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 65: Paints & Coatings Market in Canada: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Resin for the period 2012-2019
Table 66: Canadian Paints & Coatings Market Shares in
Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Paints & Coatings Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 68: Paints & Coatings Market in Canada: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Canadian Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Canadian Paints & Coatings Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Paints & Coatings Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 72: Canadian Paints & Coatings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 73: Japanese Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 74: Paints & Coatings Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 75: Japanese Paints & Coatings Market Share in
Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Paints &
Coatings Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 77: Paints & Coatings Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 78: Japanese Paints & Coatings Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Paints &
Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Japanese Paints & Coatings Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Paints & Coatings Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 82: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Paints &
Coatings Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 83: Paints & Coatings Historic Demand Scenario in China
in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 84: Chinese Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 86: Chinese Paints & Coatings Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 87: Paints & Coatings Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Chinese Demand for Paints & Coatings in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Paints & Coatings Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Chinese Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Paints & Coatings Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 91: European Paints & Coatings Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: Paints & Coatings Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: European Paints & Coatings Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Paints & Coatings Demand Potential in Europe in US$
Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 95: European Paints & Coatings Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 96: Paints & Coatings Market in Europe : Breakdown of
Sales by Resin for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: European Paints & Coatings Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 98: European Paints & Coatings Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 99: Paints & Coatings Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Salesby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: European Paints & Coatings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Paints & Coatings Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: European Paints & Coatings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 103: Paints & Coatings Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 104: French Paints & Coatings Market: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: French Paints & Coatings Market Share Shift by
Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: French Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 107: French Paints & Coatings Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 108: French Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Paints & Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 110: French Paints & Coatings Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: French Paints & Coatings Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 112: German Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 113: Paints & Coatings Market in Germany: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: German Paints & Coatings Market Share Distribution
by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: German Paints & Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 116: Paints & Coatings Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 117: German Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Paints & Coatings Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: German Paints & Coatings Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Paints & Coatings Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 121: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Paints &
Coatings Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 122: Paints & Coatings Historic Demand Scenario in Italy
in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 123: Italian Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 125: Italian Paints & Coatings Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 126: Paints & Coatings Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 127: Italian Demand for Paints & Coatings in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Paints & Coatings Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Italian Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 130: United Kingdom Paints & Coatings Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 131: Paints & Coatings Demand Patterns in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 132: United Kingdom Paints & Coatings Market Share in
Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Paints
& Coatings Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 134: Paints & Coatings Market in the United Kingdom in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 135: United Kingdom Paints & Coatings Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Paints & Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: United Kingdom Paints & Coatings Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Paints & Coatings Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 139: Spanish Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 140: Paints & Coatings Market in Spain: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Resin for the period 2012-2019
Table 141: Spanish Paints & Coatings Market Shares in
Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Paints & Coatings Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 143: Paints & Coatings Market in Spain: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Spanish Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Spanish Paints & Coatings Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Paints & Coatings Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 147: Spanish Paints & Coatings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 148: Paints & Coatings Market in Russia in US$ Million by
Resin: 2020-2027
Table 149: Paints & Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 150: Russian Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Paints & Coatings Market in US$ Million in Russia by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 152: Russian Paints & Coatings Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 153: Russian Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Russian Paints & Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Paints & Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 156: Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 157: Paints & Coatings Demand Potential in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 158: Rest of Europe Paints & Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 159: Paints & Coatings Market in Rest of Europe:
Breakdown of Sales by Resin for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 160: Rest of Europe Paints & Coatings Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 161: Rest of Europe Paints & Coatings Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 162: Paints & Coatings Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 163: Rest of Europe Paints & Coatings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 164: Paints & Coatings Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Europe Paints & Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 166: Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 167: Paints & Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 168: Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Paints & Coatings Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Resin:
2020-2027
Table 170: Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2012-2019
Table 171: Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market Share Shift by
Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 173: Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 174: Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Paints & Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 176: Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 177: Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 178: Australian Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 179: Paints & Coatings Market in Australia: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Australian Paints & Coatings Market Share
Distribution by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Australian Paints & Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 182: Paints & Coatings Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: Australian Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Paints & Coatings Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Australian Paints & Coatings Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 186: Paints & Coatings Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 187: Indian Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 188: Paints & Coatings Market in India: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Resin for the period 2012-2019
Table 189: Indian Paints & Coatings Market Shares in
Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Paints & Coatings Market Analysis in India in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 191: Paints & Coatings Market in India: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Indian Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Indian Paints & Coatings Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Paints & Coatings Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 195: Indian Paints & Coatings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 196: Paints & Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: South Korean Paints & Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 198: Paints & Coatings Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Paints & Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: South Korean Paints & Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 201: Paints & Coatings Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Paints & Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: South Korean Paints & Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Paints & Coatings Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 205: Rest of Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 206: Paints & Coatings Demand Patterns in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market Share
in Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Paints & Coatings Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 209: Paints & Coatings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 210: Rest of Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 211: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Paints & Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 212: Rest of Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 213: Paints & Coatings Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 214: Latin American Paints & Coatings Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 215: Paints & Coatings Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 216: Latin American Paints & Coatings Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 217: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Paints & Coatings Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 218: Paints & Coatings Historic Demand Scenario in Latin
America in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 219: Latin American Paints & Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 221: Latin American Paints & Coatings Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 222: Paints & Coatings Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysisby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 223: Latin American Demand for Paints & Coatings in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 224: Paints & Coatings Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 225: Latin American Paints & Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 226: Paints & Coatings Demand Potential in Argentina in
US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 227: Argentinean Paints & Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 228: Paints & Coatings Market in Argentina: Breakdown of
Sales by Resin for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 229: Argentinean Paints & Coatings Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 230: Argentinean Paints & Coatings Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 231: Paints & Coatings Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 232: Argentinean Paints & Coatings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 233: Paints & Coatings Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 234: Argentinean Paints & Coatings Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 235: Paints & Coatings Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 236: Brazilian Paints & Coatings Market: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2012-2019
Table 237: Brazilian Paints & Coatings Market Share Shift by
Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 238: Brazilian Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 239: Brazilian Paints & Coatings Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 240: Brazilian Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 241: Paints & Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 242: Brazilian Paints & Coatings Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 243: Brazilian Paints & Coatings Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 244: Mexican Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 245: Paints & Coatings Market in Mexico: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2012-2019
Table 246: Mexican Paints & Coatings Market Share Distribution
by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 247: Mexican Paints & Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 248: Paints & Coatings Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 249: Mexican Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 250: Paints & Coatings Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 251: Mexican Paints & Coatings Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 252: Paints & Coatings Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 253: Paints & Coatings Market in Rest of Latin America in
US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 254: Paints & Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 255: Rest of Latin America Paints & Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 256: Paints & Coatings Market in US$ Million in Rest of
Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 257: Rest of Latin America Paints & Coatings Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 258: Rest of Latin America Paints & Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 259: Rest of Latin America Paints & Coatings Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 260: Paints & Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 261: Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 262: The Middle East Paints & Coatings Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 263: Paints & Coatings Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 264: The Middle East Paints & Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 265: The Middle East Paints & Coatings Market in US$
Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 266: Paints & Coatings Market in the Middle East:
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the period
2012-2019
Table 267: The Middle East Paints & Coatings Market Shares in
Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817783/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: