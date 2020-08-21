New York, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Paints & Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817783/?utm_source=GNW

4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$80.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyester segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Paints and Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$59 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.



Alkyd Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR



In the global Alkyd segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$26.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 951-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Akzo Nobel NV

Asian Paints Ltd.

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF SE

Berger Paints India Ltd.

Diamond Vogel Paints

Dow Inc.

Hempel A/S

Jotun A/S

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

KCC Corporation

Masco Corporation

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Valspar Corporation

Tikkurila Oyj

Wilh. Becker Holding GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817783/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Outlook

United States: Single Largest Market for Paints & Coatings

Worldwide

Building & Construction: Growing Application Market

DespiteSlowdown in Global Construction Industry

Water Based Paints & Coatings: Dominant Technology to Witness

Healthy Growth

Acrylic Resin: Dominant as well as Fastest Growing Resin Type

Significant Growth Projected for the Global Automotive &

Transportation Paints and Coatings Market Led by Healthy

Aftermarket Demand

China: Fastest Growing Paints & Coatings Market, Projected to

Surpass Europe in the Next Few Years

Sluggish Growth for the European Paints & Coatings Market

amidst Uneven Economic Trends

Booming Construction Industry in Transitional Economies Drive

Strong Growth for Asia-Pacific

Germany Dominates the European Paints & Coatings Market

Strong Growth for Automotive Paints & Coatings in China and

India Backed by Steady Automobile Production

Global Competitor Market Shares

Paints & Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

( in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Paints & Coatings Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Paints & Coatings Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Paints & Coatings Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Acrylic (Resin) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Acrylic (Resin) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Acrylic (Resin) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Polyurethanes (Resin) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Polyurethanes (Resin) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Polyurethanes (Resin) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Polyesters (Resin) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Polyesters (Resin) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Polyesters (Resin) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Epoxy (Resin) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Epoxy (Resin) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Epoxy (Resin) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Alkyd (Resin) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Alkyd (Resin) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Alkyd (Resin) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Resins (Resin) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Other Resins (Resin) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Resins (Resin) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Water-based (Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Water-based (Technology) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Water-based (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Solvent-based (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Solvent-based (Technology) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Solvent-based (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: High Solid (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: High Solid (Technology) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: High Solid (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Powder (Technology) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Powder (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 33: Powder (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 35: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 36: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Automotive & Transportation (Application) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Automotive & Transportation (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 39: Automotive & Transportation (Application) Global

Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 40: Aerospace (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Aerospace (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 42: Aerospace (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Building & Construction (Application) Worldwide Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Building & Construction (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 45: Building & Construction (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Packaging (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Packaging (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 48: Packaging (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 51: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 54: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Paints & Coatings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: Paints & Coatings Market in the United States in US$

Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 56: Paints & Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 57: United States Paints & Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Paints & Coatings Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 59: United States Paints & Coatings Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 60: United States Paints & Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: United States Paints & Coatings Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Paints & Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 63: Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 64: Canadian Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 65: Paints & Coatings Market in Canada: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Resin for the period 2012-2019



Table 66: Canadian Paints & Coatings Market Shares in

Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Paints & Coatings Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 68: Paints & Coatings Market in Canada: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Canadian Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Canadian Paints & Coatings Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Paints & Coatings Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 72: Canadian Paints & Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 73: Japanese Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 74: Paints & Coatings Demand Patterns in Japan in US$

Million by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 75: Japanese Paints & Coatings Market Share in

Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Paints &

Coatings Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 77: Paints & Coatings Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 78: Japanese Paints & Coatings Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Paints &

Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Japanese Paints & Coatings Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Paints & Coatings Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 82: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Paints &

Coatings Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 83: Paints & Coatings Historic Demand Scenario in China

in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 84: Chinese Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 86: Chinese Paints & Coatings Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 87: Paints & Coatings Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Chinese Demand for Paints & Coatings in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Paints & Coatings Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Chinese Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Paints & Coatings Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 91: European Paints & Coatings Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Paints & Coatings Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: European Paints & Coatings Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Paints & Coatings Demand Potential in Europe in US$

Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 95: European Paints & Coatings Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 96: Paints & Coatings Market in Europe : Breakdown of

Sales by Resin for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: European Paints & Coatings Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 98: European Paints & Coatings Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 99: Paints & Coatings Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Salesby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: European Paints & Coatings Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Paints & Coatings Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: European Paints & Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 103: Paints & Coatings Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 104: French Paints & Coatings Market: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: French Paints & Coatings Market Share Shift by

Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: French Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 107: French Paints & Coatings Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 108: French Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Paints & Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: French Paints & Coatings Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: French Paints & Coatings Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 112: German Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 113: Paints & Coatings Market in Germany: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: German Paints & Coatings Market Share Distribution

by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: German Paints & Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 116: Paints & Coatings Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 117: German Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Paints & Coatings Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: German Paints & Coatings Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Paints & Coatings Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 121: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Paints &

Coatings Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 122: Paints & Coatings Historic Demand Scenario in Italy

in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 123: Italian Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 125: Italian Paints & Coatings Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 126: Paints & Coatings Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Italian Demand for Paints & Coatings in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Paints & Coatings Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Italian Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 130: United Kingdom Paints & Coatings Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 131: Paints & Coatings Demand Patterns in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 132: United Kingdom Paints & Coatings Market Share in

Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Paints

& Coatings Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 134: Paints & Coatings Market in the United Kingdom in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 135: United Kingdom Paints & Coatings Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Paints & Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: United Kingdom Paints & Coatings Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Paints & Coatings Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 139: Spanish Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 140: Paints & Coatings Market in Spain: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Resin for the period 2012-2019



Table 141: Spanish Paints & Coatings Market Shares in

Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Paints & Coatings Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 143: Paints & Coatings Market in Spain: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Spanish Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Spanish Paints & Coatings Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Paints & Coatings Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 147: Spanish Paints & Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 148: Paints & Coatings Market in Russia in US$ Million by

Resin: 2020-2027



Table 149: Paints & Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 150: Russian Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Paints & Coatings Market in US$ Million in Russia by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 152: Russian Paints & Coatings Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 153: Russian Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Russian Paints & Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Paints & Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 156: Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 157: Paints & Coatings Demand Potential in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 158: Rest of Europe Paints & Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 159: Paints & Coatings Market in Rest of Europe:

Breakdown of Sales by Resin for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 160: Rest of Europe Paints & Coatings Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 161: Rest of Europe Paints & Coatings Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 162: Paints & Coatings Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 163: Rest of Europe Paints & Coatings Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 164: Paints & Coatings Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Europe Paints & Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 166: Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 167: Paints & Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 168: Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Paints & Coatings Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Resin:

2020-2027



Table 170: Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2012-2019



Table 171: Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market Share Shift by

Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 173: Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 174: Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Paints & Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 176: Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 177: Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 178: Australian Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 179: Paints & Coatings Market in Australia: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Australian Paints & Coatings Market Share

Distribution by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Australian Paints & Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 182: Paints & Coatings Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Australian Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Paints & Coatings Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Australian Paints & Coatings Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: Paints & Coatings Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 187: Indian Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 188: Paints & Coatings Market in India: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Resin for the period 2012-2019



Table 189: Indian Paints & Coatings Market Shares in

Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Paints & Coatings Market Analysis in India in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 191: Paints & Coatings Market in India: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Indian Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Indian Paints & Coatings Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Paints & Coatings Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 195: Indian Paints & Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 196: Paints & Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: South Korean Paints & Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 198: Paints & Coatings Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Paints & Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: South Korean Paints & Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 201: Paints & Coatings Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Paints & Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: South Korean Paints & Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Paints & Coatings Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 205: Rest of Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 206: Paints & Coatings Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market Share

in Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Paints & Coatings Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 209: Paints & Coatings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 211: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Paints & Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 212: Rest of Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 213: Paints & Coatings Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 214: Latin American Paints & Coatings Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 215: Paints & Coatings Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 216: Latin American Paints & Coatings Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 217: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Paints & Coatings Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 218: Paints & Coatings Historic Demand Scenario in Latin

America in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 219: Latin American Paints & Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 221: Latin American Paints & Coatings Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 222: Paints & Coatings Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysisby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 223: Latin American Demand for Paints & Coatings in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 224: Paints & Coatings Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 225: Latin American Paints & Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 226: Paints & Coatings Demand Potential in Argentina in

US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 227: Argentinean Paints & Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 228: Paints & Coatings Market in Argentina: Breakdown of

Sales by Resin for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 229: Argentinean Paints & Coatings Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 230: Argentinean Paints & Coatings Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 231: Paints & Coatings Market in Argentina: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 232: Argentinean Paints & Coatings Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 233: Paints & Coatings Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 234: Argentinean Paints & Coatings Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 235: Paints & Coatings Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 236: Brazilian Paints & Coatings Market: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2012-2019



Table 237: Brazilian Paints & Coatings Market Share Shift by

Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 238: Brazilian Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 239: Brazilian Paints & Coatings Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 240: Brazilian Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 241: Paints & Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 242: Brazilian Paints & Coatings Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 243: Brazilian Paints & Coatings Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 244: Mexican Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 245: Paints & Coatings Market in Mexico: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2012-2019



Table 246: Mexican Paints & Coatings Market Share Distribution

by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 247: Mexican Paints & Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 248: Paints & Coatings Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 249: Mexican Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 250: Paints & Coatings Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 251: Mexican Paints & Coatings Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 252: Paints & Coatings Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 253: Paints & Coatings Market in Rest of Latin America in

US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 254: Paints & Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 255: Rest of Latin America Paints & Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 256: Paints & Coatings Market in US$ Million in Rest of

Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 257: Rest of Latin America Paints & Coatings Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 258: Rest of Latin America Paints & Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 259: Rest of Latin America Paints & Coatings Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 260: Paints & Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 261: Paints & Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 262: The Middle East Paints & Coatings Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 263: Paints & Coatings Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 264: The Middle East Paints & Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 265: The Middle East Paints & Coatings Market in US$

Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 266: Paints & Coatings Market in the Middle East:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the period

2012-2019



Table 267: The Middle East Paints & Coatings Market Shares in

Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817783/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001