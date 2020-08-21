MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QM Environmental (“QM” or the “Company”), a leading Canadian environmental and industrial services company, today announced a national launch of its Infection Prevention and Control service, which helps stop the spread of infections at healthcare facilities. The new service reduces the risk of healthcare-related infection caused by particulates, fungi, and bacteria spread through the environment through construction, renovation and maintenance activities.



“In a country that has experienced a stark increase in the spread of infections, infection control has become a significant concern in Canada. According to research, one out of 20 patients that enter a healthcare facility develops an infection due to the facility, and one out of 20 of those infected will lose their lives,” said Jeremy Robinson, Head of Hazmat and Emergency Management & Environmental Response Services. “QM is the first company to provide infection control services across Canada. Our technicians include a national network of highly skilled and trained employees with the experience to perform this work safely, efficiently and cost-effectively.”

To date, QM has provided infection control services as part of a number of complex projects in both acute and non-acute health care facilities including the Nanaimo Public Health Unit, Cowichan District Hospital and Delta Hospital.

The Company’s infection control services include:

Developing infection control plans



Conducting an Infection control risk assessment



Developing hoarding wall plans



Assessing Air Handling Unit requirements



Containment design



Pressure monitoring

“QM has the know-how, equipment, and nationwide support of all the major general contractors doing critical work in acute and non-acute healthcare facilities in Canada. Our reputation precedes us like no other company in the field, and our safety record proves we are up to the highest standards,” added Mr. Robinson. “Additionally, QM has the reach, reliability, financial support, and insurance coverage to approach every infection control project with risk management in mind.”

About QM Environmental

QM Environmental is a leading environmental and industrial services company with offices and qualified teams strategically located across Canada to provide end-to-end capabilities to the industries and customers it serves. QM Environmental is a customer-driven organization, backed by over 35 years of experience solving environmental challenges through its strong culture of excellence in health and safety, integrity, and quality. QM’s services include Environmental Remediation, Demolition and Decommissioning, Hazardous Materials Abatement, Emergency Response and Management, Training, Waste Management and Facilities, and Water Treatment.

Learn more at www.QMenv.com.