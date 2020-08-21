New York, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mica Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817780/?utm_source=GNW
1 Thousand Metric Tons by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 0.8% over the period 2020-2027. Natural Mica, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 0.6% CAGR and reach 211.5 Thousand Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Synthetic Mica segment is readjusted to a revised 1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 121.4 Thousand Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2% CAGR

The Mica market in the U.S. is estimated at 121.4 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 86.9 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.1% and 0.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 358-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • BASF Catalysts LLC
  • Cleveland Mica Company
  • Cogebi N.V.
  • Daruka Minerals
  • Franklin Industrial Minerals Co.
  • Gunpatroy Private Limited
  • Imerys
  • Mica Manufacturing Co. Pvt. Ltd.
  • Santa Fe Gold Corporation.




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mica Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &
2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mica Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric
Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Mica Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Metric
Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Mica Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Natural Mica (Form Type) World Market by
Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Natural Mica (Form Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Natural Mica (Form Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Synthetic Mica (Form Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Synthetic Mica (Form Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Synthetic Mica (Form Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Ground Mica (Grade Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Ground Mica (Grade Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019

Table 12: Ground Mica (Grade Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Sheet Mica (Grade Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Sheet Mica (Grade Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Sheet Mica (Grade Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Built-up Mica (Grade Type) World Market by
Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Built-up Mica (Grade Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019

Table 18: Built-up Mica (Grade Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Paints & Coatings (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027

Table 20: Paints & Coatings (End-Use) Analysis of Historic
Sales in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019

Table 21: Paints & Coatings (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 22: Electronics (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment
in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: Electronics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: Electronics (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 25: Construction (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Metric Tons
by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 26: Construction (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 27: Construction (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: Cosmetics (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 29: Cosmetics (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 30: Cosmetics (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mica Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Mica Market Estimates and Projections
in Metric Tons by Form Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 35: Mica Market in the United States by Form Type:
A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019

Table 36: United States Mica Market Share Breakdown by Form
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 37: United States Mica Market Estimates and Projections
in Metric Tons by Grade Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 38: Mica Market in the United States by Grade Type:
A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019

Table 39: United States Mica Market Share Breakdown by Grade
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 40: United States Mica Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Mica Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by
End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019

Table 42: Mica Market Share Breakdown in the United States by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Mica Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Metric Tons by Form Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 44: Canadian Mica Historic Market Review by Form Type in
Metric Tons: 2012-2019

Table 45: Mica Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Form Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 46: Canadian Mica Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Metric Tons by Grade Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 47: Canadian Mica Historic Market Review by Grade Type in
Metric Tons: 2012-2019

Table 48: Mica Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Grade Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 49: Canadian Mica Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 50: Mica Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 51: Canadian Mica Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Mica: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in Metric Tons by Form Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 53: Mica Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
Metric Tons by Form Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 54: Japanese Mica Market Share Analysis by Form Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 55: Japanese Market for Mica: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in Metric Tons by Grade Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 56: Mica Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
Metric Tons by Grade Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 57: Japanese Mica Market Share Analysis by Grade Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mica in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 59: Japanese Mica Market in Metric Tons by End-Use:
2012-2019

Table 60: Mica Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 61: Chinese Mica Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons
by Form Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 62: Mica Historic Market Analysis in China in Metric Tons
by Form Type: 2012-2019

Table 63: Chinese Mica Market by Form Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 64: Chinese Mica Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons
by Grade Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 65: Mica Historic Market Analysis in China in Metric Tons
by Grade Type: 2012-2019

Table 66: Chinese Mica Market by Grade Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 67: Chinese Demand for Mica in Metric Tons by End-Use:
2020 to 2027

Table 68: Mica Market Review in China in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 69: Chinese Mica Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mica Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 70: European Mica Market Demand Scenario in Metric Tons
by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 71: Mica Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective
in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

Table 72: European Mica Market Share Shift by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 73: European Mica Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Metric Tons by Form Type: 2020-2027

Table 74: Mica Market in Europe in Metric Tons by Form Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 75: European Mica Market Share Breakdown by Form Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 76: European Mica Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Metric Tons by Grade Type: 2020-2027

Table 77: Mica Market in Europe in Metric Tons by Grade Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 78: European Mica Market Share Breakdown by Grade Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 79: European Mica Addressable Market Opportunity in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 80: Mica Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019

Table 81: European Mica Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 82: Mica Market in France by Form Type: Estimates and
Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027

Table 83: French Mica Historic Market Scenario in Metric Tons
by Form Type: 2012-2019

Table 84: French Mica Market Share Analysis by Form Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 85: Mica Market in France by Grade Type: Estimates and
Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027

Table 86: French Mica Historic Market Scenario in Metric Tons
by Grade Type: 2012-2019

Table 87: French Mica Market Share Analysis by Grade Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 88: Mica Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 89: French Mica Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 90: French Mica Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 91: Mica Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Form Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 92: German Mica Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons
by Form Type: 2012-2019

Table 93: German Mica Market Share Breakdown by Form Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 94: Mica Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Grade Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 95: German Mica Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons
by Grade Type: 2012-2019

Table 96: German Mica Market Share Breakdown by Grade Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 97: Mica Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 98: German Mica Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 99: Mica Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 100: Italian Mica Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons
by Form Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 101: Mica Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Metric
Tons by Form Type: 2012-2019

Table 102: Italian Mica Market by Form Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 103: Italian Mica Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons
by Grade Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 104: Mica Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Metric
Tons by Grade Type: 2012-2019

Table 105: Italian Mica Market by Grade Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 106: Italian Demand for Mica in Metric Tons by End-Use:
2020 to 2027

Table 107: Mica Market Review in Italy in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 108: Italian Mica Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Mica: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Form Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 110: Mica Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in Metric Tons by Form Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 111: United Kingdom Mica Market Share Analysis by Form
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Mica: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Grade Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 113: Mica Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in Metric Tons by Grade Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 114: United Kingdom Mica Market Share Analysis by Grade
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Mica in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 116: United Kingdom Mica Market in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 117: Mica Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 118: Spanish Mica Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Metric Tons by Form Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 119: Spanish Mica Historic Market Review by Form Type in
Metric Tons: 2012-2019

Table 120: Mica Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Form Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 121: Spanish Mica Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Metric Tons by Grade Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 122: Spanish Mica Historic Market Review by Grade Type in
Metric Tons: 2012-2019

Table 123: Mica Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Grade Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 124: Spanish Mica Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 125: Mica Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 126: Spanish Mica Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 127: Russian Mica Market Estimates and Projections in
Metric Tons by Form Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 128: Mica Market in Russia by Form Type: A Historic
Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019

Table 129: Russian Mica Market Share Breakdown by Form Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 130: Russian Mica Market Estimates and Projections in
Metric Tons by Grade Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 131: Mica Market in Russia by Grade Type: A Historic
Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019

Table 132: Russian Mica Market Share Breakdown by Grade Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 133: Russian Mica Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 134: Mica Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use
in Metric Tons for 2012-2019

Table 135: Mica Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 136: Rest of Europe Mica Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Metric Tons by Form Type: 2020-2027

Table 137: Mica Market in Rest of Europe in Metric Tons by Form
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 138: Rest of Europe Mica Market Share Breakdown by Form
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 139: Rest of Europe Mica Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Metric Tons by Grade Type: 2020-2027

Table 140: Mica Market in Rest of Europe in Metric Tons by
Grade Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 141: Rest of Europe Mica Market Share Breakdown by Grade
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 142: Rest of Europe Mica Addressable Market Opportunity
in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 143: Mica Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019

Table 144: Rest of Europe Mica Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 145: Asia-Pacific Mica Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 146: Mica Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Mica Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 148: Mica Market in Asia-Pacific by Form Type: Estimates
and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Mica Historic Market Scenario in Metric
Tons by Form Type: 2012-2019

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Mica Market Share Analysis by Form
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 151: Mica Market in Asia-Pacific by Grade Type: Estimates
and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Mica Historic Market Scenario in Metric
Tons by Grade Type: 2012-2019

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Mica Market Share Analysis by Grade
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 154: Mica Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Mica Historic Market Review in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Mica Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 157: Mica Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Form Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 158: Australian Mica Historic Market Analysis in Metric
Tons by Form Type: 2012-2019

Table 159: Australian Mica Market Share Breakdown by Form Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 160: Mica Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Grade Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 161: Australian Mica Historic Market Analysis in Metric
Tons by Grade Type: 2012-2019

Table 162: Australian Mica Market Share Breakdown by Grade
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 163: Mica Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 164: Australian Mica Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons
by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 165: Mica Market Share Distribution in Australia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 166: Indian Mica Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric
Tons by Form Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 167: Indian Mica Historic Market Review by Form Type in
Metric Tons: 2012-2019

Table 168: Mica Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Form Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 169: Indian Mica Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric
Tons by Grade Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 170: Indian Mica Historic Market Review by Grade Type in
Metric Tons: 2012-2019

Table 171: Mica Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Grade Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 172: Indian Mica Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 173: Mica Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 174: Indian Mica Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 175: Mica Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Form Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 176: South Korean Mica Historic Market Analysis in Metric
Tons by Form Type: 2012-2019

Table 177: Mica Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Form Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 178: Mica Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Grade Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 179: South Korean Mica Historic Market Analysis in Metric
Tons by Grade Type: 2012-2019

Table 180: Mica Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Grade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 181: Mica Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027

Table 182: South Korean Mica Historic Market Analysis in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 183: Mica Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mica: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Form Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 185: Mica Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales
Analysis in Metric Tons by Form Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mica Market Share Analysis by
Form Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mica: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Grade Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 188: Mica Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales
Analysis in Metric Tons by Grade Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mica Market Share Analysis by
Grade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Mica in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mica Market in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 192: Mica Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 193: Latin American Mica Market Trends by Region/Country
in Metric Tons: 2020-2027

Table 194: Mica Market in Latin America in Metric Tons by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019

Table 195: Latin American Mica Market Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 196: Latin American Mica Market Growth Prospects in
Metric Tons by Form Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 197: Mica Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in
Metric Tons by Form Type: 2012-2019

Table 198: Latin American Mica Market by Form Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 199: Latin American Mica Market Growth Prospects in
Metric Tons by Grade Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 200: Mica Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in
Metric Tons by Grade Type: 2012-2019

Table 201: Latin American Mica Market by Grade Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 202: Latin American Demand for Mica in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 203: Mica Market Review in Latin America in Metric Tons
by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 204: Latin American Mica Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 205: Argentinean Mica Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Metric Tons by Form Type: 2020-2027

Table 206: Mica Market in Argentina in Metric Tons by Form
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 207: Argentinean Mica Market Share Breakdown by Form
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 208: Argentinean Mica Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Metric Tons by Grade Type: 2020-2027

Table 209: Mica Market in Argentina in Metric Tons by Grade
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 210: Argentinean Mica Market Share Breakdown by Grade
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 211: Argentinean Mica Addressable Market Opportunity in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 212: Mica Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic
Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019

Table 213: Argentinean Mica Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 214: Mica Market in Brazil by Form Type: Estimates and
Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027

Table 215: Brazilian Mica Historic Market Scenario in Metric
Tons by Form Type: 2012-2019

Table 216: Brazilian Mica Market Share Analysis by Form Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 217: Mica Market in Brazil by Grade Type: Estimates and
Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027

Table 218: Brazilian Mica Historic Market Scenario in Metric
Tons by Grade Type: 2012-2019

Table 219: Brazilian Mica Market Share Analysis by Grade Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 220: Mica Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 221: Brazilian Mica Historic Market Review in Metric Tons
by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 222: Brazilian Mica Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

MEXICO
Table 223: Mica Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Form Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 224: Mexican Mica Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons
by Form Type: 2012-2019

Table 225: Mexican Mica Market Share Breakdown by Form Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 226: Mica Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Grade Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 227: Mexican Mica Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons
by Grade Type: 2012-2019

Table 228: Mexican Mica Market Share Breakdown by Grade Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 229: Mica Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 230: Mexican Mica Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 231: Mica Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Mica Market Estimates and
Projections in Metric Tons by Form Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 233: Mica Market in Rest of Latin America by Form Type:
A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Mica Market Share Breakdown by
Form Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Mica Market Estimates and
Projections in Metric Tons by Grade Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 236: Mica Market in Rest of Latin America by Grade Type:
A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019

Table 237: Rest of Latin America Mica Market Share Breakdown by
Grade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 238: Rest of Latin America Mica Latent Demand Forecasts
in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 239: Mica Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019

Table 240: Mica Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 241: The Middle East Mica Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 242: Mica Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in
Metric Tons: 2012-2019

Table 243: The Middle East Mica Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 244: The Middle East Mica Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Metric Tons by Form Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 245: The Middle East Mica Historic Market by Form Type in
Metric Tons: 2012-2019

Table 246: Mica Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Form Type for 2012,2020, and 2027

Table 247: The Middle East Mica Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Metric Tons by Grade Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 248: The Middle East Mica Historic Market by Grade Type
in Metric Tons: 2012-2019

Table 249: Mica Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Grade Type for 2012,2020, and 2027

Table 250: The Middle East Mica Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 251: Mica Market in the Middle East: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for
2012-2019

Table 252: The Middle East Mica Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 253: Iranian Market for Mica: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in Metric Tons by Form Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 254: Mica Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
Metric Tons by Form Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 255: Iranian Mica Market Share Analysis by Form Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 256: Iranian Market for Mica: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in Metric Tons by Grade Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 257: Mica Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
Metric Tons by Grade Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 258: Iranian Mica Market Share Analysis by Grade Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 259: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mica in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 260: Iranian Mica Market in Metric Tons by End-Use:
2012-2019

Table 261: Mica Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 262: Israeli Mica Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Metric Tons by Form Type: 2020-2027

Table 263: Mica Market in Israel in Metric Tons by Form Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 264: Israeli Mica Market Share Breakdown by Form Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 265: Israeli Mica Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Metric Tons by Grade Type: 2020-2027

Table 266: Mica Market in Israel in Metric Tons by Grade Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 267: Israeli Mica Market Share Breakdown by Grade Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 268: Israeli Mica Addressable Market Opportunity in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 269: Mica Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic
Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019

Table 270: Israeli Mica Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 271: Saudi Arabian Mica Market Growth Prospects in Metric
Tons by Form Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 272: Mica Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
Metric Tons by Form Type: 2012-2019

Table 273: Saudi Arabian Mica Market by Form Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 274: Saudi Arabian Mica Market Growth Prospects in Metric
Tons by Grade Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 275: Mica Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
Metric Tons by Grade Type: 2012-2019

Table 276: Saudi Arabian Mica Market by Grade Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 277: Saudi Arabian Demand for Mica in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 278: Mica Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 279: Saudi Arabian Mica Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 280: Mica Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Form Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 281: United Arab Emirates Mica Historic Market Analysis
in Metric Tons by Form Type: 2012-2019

Table 282: Mica Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Form Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 283: Mica Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Grade Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 284: United Arab Emirates Mica Historic Market Analysis
in Metric Tons by Grade Type: 2012-2019

Table 285: Mica Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Grade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 286: Mica Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 287: United Arab Emirates Mica Historic Market Analysis
in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 288: Mica Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 289: Mica Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Form Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 290: Rest of Middle East Mica Historic Market Analysis in
Metric Tons by Form Type: 2012-2019

Table 291: Rest of Middle East Mica Market Share Breakdown by
Form Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 292: Mica Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Grade Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 293: Rest of Middle East Mica Historic Market Analysis in
Metric Tons by Grade Type: 2012-2019

Table 294: Rest of Middle East Mica Market Share Breakdown by
Grade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 295: Mica Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
