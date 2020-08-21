New York, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Maleic Anhydride Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817778/?utm_source=GNW

8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 1,4-BDO segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $723.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Maleic Anhydride market in the U.S. is estimated at US$723.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$843.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Additives Segment to Record 4.9% CAGR



In the global Additives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$378.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$514.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$535.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 209-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Lanxess AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Polynt S.P.A.

Zibo Qixiangtengda Chemical Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Maleic Anhydride Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Maleic Anhydride Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Maleic Anhydride Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Maleic Anhydride Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR) (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 5: Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR) (Application)

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 6: Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR) (Application)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: 1,4-BDO (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: 1,4-BDO (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: 1,4-BDO (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Additives (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Additives (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Additives (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Maleic Anhydride Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Maleic Anhydride Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Maleic Anhydride Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: Maleic Anhydride Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Maleic Anhydride Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Maleic Anhydride Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 21: Canadian Maleic Anhydride Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Maleic

Anhydride in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Japanese Maleic Anhydride Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 24: Maleic Anhydride Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Maleic Anhydride in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Maleic Anhydride Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Maleic Anhydride Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Maleic Anhydride Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Maleic Anhydride Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Maleic Anhydride Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Maleic Anhydride Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Maleic Anhydride Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 32: Maleic Anhydride Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: European Maleic Anhydride Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Maleic Anhydride Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 35: French Maleic Anhydride Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Maleic Anhydride Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Maleic Anhydride Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Maleic Anhydride Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Maleic Anhydride Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Demand for Maleic Anhydride in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Maleic Anhydride Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Maleic Anhydride Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Maleic Anhydride in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: United Kingdom Maleic Anhydride Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Maleic Anhydride Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Maleic Anhydride Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Maleic Anhydride Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 48: Spanish Maleic Anhydride Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Maleic Anhydride Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Maleic Anhydride Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: Maleic Anhydride Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Maleic Anhydride Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Maleic Anhydride Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Maleic Anhydride Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Maleic Anhydride Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Maleic Anhydride Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Maleic Anhydride Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Maleic Anhydride Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Maleic Anhydride Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Maleic Anhydride Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Maleic Anhydride Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Maleic Anhydride Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Maleic Anhydride Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Maleic Anhydride Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Maleic Anhydride Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 66: Indian Maleic Anhydride Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Maleic Anhydride Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Maleic Anhydride Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Maleic Anhydride Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Maleic Anhydride in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Maleic Anhydride Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Maleic Anhydride Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Maleic Anhydride Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 74: Maleic Anhydride Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Maleic Anhydride Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Demand for Maleic Anhydride in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Maleic Anhydride Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Maleic Anhydride Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Maleic Anhydride Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 80: Maleic Anhydride Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Maleic Anhydride Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Maleic Anhydride Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Maleic Anhydride Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Maleic Anhydride Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Maleic Anhydride Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Maleic Anhydride Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Maleic Anhydride Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Maleic Anhydride Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Maleic Anhydride Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Maleic Anhydride Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Maleic Anhydride Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Maleic Anhydride Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Maleic Anhydride Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Maleic Anhydride Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Maleic Anhydride Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Maleic Anhydride Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Maleic

Anhydride in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Iranian Maleic Anhydride Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 99: Maleic Anhydride Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Maleic Anhydride Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Maleic Anhydride Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Maleic Anhydride Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Maleic Anhydride in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Maleic Anhydride Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Maleic Anhydride Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Maleic Anhydride Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Maleic Anhydride Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Maleic Anhydride Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Maleic Anhydride Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Maleic Anhydride Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Maleic Anhydride Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Maleic Anhydride Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Maleic Anhydride Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 114: Maleic Anhydride Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 65

