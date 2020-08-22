New York, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ethylene Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817771/?utm_source=GNW

4 Million Tonnes by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. LDPE, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach 100.1 Million Tonnes by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the HDPE segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 42.7 Million Tonnes, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



The Ethylene market in the U.S. is estimated at 42.7 Million Tonnes in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 42.2 Million Tonnes by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



Ethylene Oxide Segment to Record 3.5% CAGR



In the global Ethylene Oxide segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 17.7 Million Tonnes in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 22.3 Million Tonnes by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 27.2 Million Tonnes by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 276-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)

E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

A Prelude to Ethylene



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Ethylene: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Global Ethylene Market Outlook

US to Dominate the Ethylene Market

Asia

Bio-Based Ethylene Market Overview

Polyethylene: The Largest Category of Ethylene Market

US Ethylene Production in Million Metric Tons for the Period

1990-2018

Global Ethylene Production Capacity in Million Metric Tons for

the Period 2018 and 2030

Global Ethylene Distribution Demand by Percentage Market Share

by Product for the Period 2015

South Korea Ethylene Demand in Million Metric Tons for the

Period 2006-2018

UK Ethylene Exports by Value in Thousand GBP for the Period

2010- 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Global Polyethylene Percentage Market Share by Application for

the Period 2016

Global Ethylene Market by Percentage Share by End Use for the

Period 2017

Global Ethylene Market Share by Volume by End Use for the

Period 2013 and 2020

Ethylene Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ethylene Market Drivers and Restraints

Cost Analysis



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 129

