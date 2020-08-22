For media: we have b-roll, pictures and additional information on our emergency response equipment available at our Emergency Resource Center - https://www.verizon.com/about/news/emergency-resource-center



What you need to know:

Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business customers in California and Colorado who have been most impacted by this month’s wildfires will receive unlimited calling, texting and data 8/22 - 8/28

In parts of California and Colorado, some Verizon retail store hours are subject to change due to mandatory evacuation orders. Please check the status and make an appointment at verizonwireless.com/stores before visiting

Our Verizon Response Team is available 24/7 to provide portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, charging stations and other devices to first responders

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For our consumer and small business customers impacted by the recent wildfires in California and Colorado, beginning Saturday August 22 through Friday August 28, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to those customers who reside in counties impacted by the wildfires.

Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of the offer and can verify eligibility for call/text/data relief by entering their zip code here: https://www.verizon.com/featured/relief/ .

You can find the nearest Verizon store by visiting: https://www.verizonwireless.com/stores/ .

Our Verizon Response Team is available 24/7 to provide on-demand, emergency assistance to first responders. We mobilize charging stations, WiFi hotspots, devices, special equipment, emergency vehicles and more to support local, state and federal agencies across the US. First responder customers with wireless priority service should utilize *272 when placing calls.

Here’s a quote you can use from one of our local leaders:

“When you have to evacuate your home due to the threat of wildfire, you have more important things to worry about than your wireless bill," said Eric Reed, Verizon Consumer Group Vice President. “We want our customers to know we’ve got their backs and we hope that eliminating overages will provide a little peace of mind during this stressful time.”

