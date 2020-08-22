New York, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817768/?utm_source=GNW

8 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Rigid Foams, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach 5 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the CASE System segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.9 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.9 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 2 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Flexible Foams Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR



In the global Flexible Foams segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 890.2 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 1.1 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 1.3 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 170-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Dow Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817768/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in Thousand Metric Tons by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Rigid Foams (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Rigid Foams (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Rigid Foams (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: CASE System (Application) Worldwide Sales in Thousand

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: CASE System (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: CASE System (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Flexible Foams (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Flexible Foams (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Flexible Foams (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 17: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in Thousand Metric

Tons for 2012-2019



Table 18: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric

Tons by Application for 2012-2019



Table 21: Canadian Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Japanese Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in

Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 24: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share Shift

in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Review in

China in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

Demand Scenario in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in Thousand Metric Tons by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Addressable Market Opportunity in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2020-2027



Table 32: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2020-2027



Table 35: French Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Historic

Market Review in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in

Retrospect in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Demand for Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Review in

Italy in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: United Kingdom Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Market in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric

Tons by Application for 2012-2019



Table 48: Spanish Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Latent

Demand Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 50: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in Thousand Metric Tons for

2012-2019



Table 51: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Addressable Market Opportunity in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Thousand Metric

Tons by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons

by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Historic Market Review in Thousand Metric Tons by Application:

2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for

2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand

Metric Tons by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

in Retrospect in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric

Tons by Application for 2012-2019



Table 66: Indian Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand

Metric Tons by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) in Thousand Metric Tons

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate

(MDI) Market in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share Shift

in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Market Trends by Region/Country in Thousand Metric Tons:

2020-2027



Table 74: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in Latin

America in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Demand for Diphenylmethane

Diisocyanate (MDI) in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 77: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Review in

Latin America in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Addressable Market Opportunity in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2020-2027



Table 80: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in Thousand Metric

Tons by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Brazil in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Historic

Market Review in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in

Retrospect in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate

(MDI) Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in Thousand

Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 90: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in Thousand Metric Tons:

2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in the

Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in

Thousand Metric Tons by Application for 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Iranian Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in

Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 99: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share Shift

in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Addressable Market Opportunity in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Diphenylmethane

Diisocyanate (MDI) in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 104: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in Thousand Metric Tons by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate

(MDI) Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand

Metric Tons by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate

(MDI) Market in Retrospect in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Latent

Demand Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 113: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by Application in Thousand Metric Tons for

2012-2019



Table 114: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 26

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817768/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001