New York, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Calcium Carbonate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817762/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Paper, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$16 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paints & Coatings segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Calcium Carbonate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.



Plastics Segment to Record 4.9% CAGR



In the global Plastics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 218-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agsco Corporation

Blue Mountain Minerals

Carmeuse Lime & Stone, Inc.

Carthage Crushed Limestone

Cerne Calcium Company

GLC Minerals

Greer Industries, Inc.

J.M. Huber Corporation

Kerford Limestone

Midwest Calcium Carbonates

Mineral Technologies Inc.

Mississippi Lime Company

Mountain Materials, Inc.

National Lime & Stone Company

Omya AG (Omya Group)

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Pennsy Supply, Inc.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817762/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Calcium Carbonate Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Calcium Carbonate Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Calcium Carbonate Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Paper (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Paper (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Paper (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Paints & Coatings (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Paints & Coatings (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Paints & Coatings (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Plastics (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Plastics (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Plastics (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Calcium Carbonate Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Calcium Carbonate Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Calcium Carbonate Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Calcium Carbonate Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Calcium Carbonate Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 24: Canadian Calcium Carbonate Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Calcium

Carbonate in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Japanese Calcium Carbonate Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 27: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Calcium Carbonate in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Calcium Carbonate Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Calcium Carbonate Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Calcium Carbonate Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Calcium Carbonate Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Calcium Carbonate Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: European Calcium Carbonate Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Calcium Carbonate Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 35: Calcium Carbonate Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: European Calcium Carbonate Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Calcium Carbonate Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 38: French Calcium Carbonate Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Calcium Carbonate Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Calcium Carbonate Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German Calcium Carbonate Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Calcium Carbonate in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Calcium Carbonate Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Calcium Carbonate Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Calcium Carbonate in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: United Kingdom Calcium Carbonate Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Calcium Carbonate Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Calcium Carbonate Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 51: Spanish Calcium Carbonate Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Calcium Carbonate Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Calcium Carbonate Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 54: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Calcium Carbonate Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Calcium Carbonate Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe Calcium Carbonate Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Calcium Carbonate Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Calcium Carbonate Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Calcium Carbonate Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Calcium Carbonate Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Calcium Carbonate Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Calcium Carbonate Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Calcium Carbonate Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Australian Calcium Carbonate Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 67: Indian Calcium Carbonate Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Calcium Carbonate Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 69: Indian Calcium Carbonate Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Calcium Carbonate Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: South Korean Calcium Carbonate Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Calcium Carbonate in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Calcium Carbonate Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Calcium Carbonate Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 77: Calcium Carbonate Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Calcium Carbonate Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Latin American Demand for Calcium Carbonate in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Calcium Carbonate Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Calcium Carbonate Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Calcium Carbonate Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: Calcium Carbonate Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: Argentinean Calcium Carbonate Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 85: Calcium Carbonate Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 86: Brazilian Calcium Carbonate Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Brazilian Calcium Carbonate Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 88: Calcium Carbonate Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Mexican Calcium Carbonate Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Calcium Carbonate Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Calcium Carbonate Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Calcium Carbonate Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Calcium Carbonate Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Calcium Carbonate Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: The Middle East Calcium Carbonate Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Calcium Carbonate Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 99: The Middle East Calcium Carbonate Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Calcium

Carbonate in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Iranian Calcium Carbonate Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Calcium Carbonate Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Calcium Carbonate Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Israeli Calcium Carbonate Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Calcium Carbonate in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Calcium Carbonate Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Saudi Arabian Calcium Carbonate Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Calcium Carbonate Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: United Arab Emirates Calcium Carbonate Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Calcium Carbonate Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Rest of Middle East Calcium Carbonate Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 115: African Calcium Carbonate Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Calcium Carbonate Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 117: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 71

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817762/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001