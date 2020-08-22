New York, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Caprolactam Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817761/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.6% over the period 2020-2027. Nylon 6 Fibers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nylon 6 Resins segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Caprolactam market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 273-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817761/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Caprolactam Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Caprolactam Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Caprolactam Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Caprolactam Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Nylon 6 Fibers (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Nylon 6 Fibers (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Nylon 6 Fibers (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Nylon 6 Resins (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Nylon 6 Resins (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Nylon 6 Resins (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Textile Yarn (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Textile Yarn (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Textile Yarn (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Industrial Yarn (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Industrial Yarn (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Industrial Yarn (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Engineering Plastics (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Engineering Plastics (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Engineering Plastics (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Carpet Fibers & Staple Fibers (End-Use) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Carpet Fibers & Staple Fibers (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Carpet Fibers & Staple Fibers (End-Use) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Caprolactam Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Caprolactam Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Caprolactam Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Caprolactam Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Caprolactam Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Caprolactam Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Caprolactam Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Canadian Caprolactam Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Caprolactam Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Caprolactam in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Japanese Caprolactam Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 36: Caprolactam Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Caprolactam in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Caprolactam Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Caprolactam Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Caprolactam in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Caprolactam Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Caprolactam in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Caprolactam Market Review in China in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Caprolactam Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Caprolactam Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Caprolactam Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European Caprolactam Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Caprolactam Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 50: Caprolactam Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Caprolactam Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Caprolactam Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Caprolactam Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: French Caprolactam Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Caprolactam Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Caprolactam Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Caprolactam Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Caprolactam Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Caprolactam Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: German Caprolactam Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Caprolactam Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Caprolactam Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: German Caprolactam Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Caprolactam Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Demand for Caprolactam in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Caprolactam Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Caprolactam in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Caprolactam Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Caprolactam in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: United Kingdom Caprolactam Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Caprolactam Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Caprolactam in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Caprolactam Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Caprolactam Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Caprolactam Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Caprolactam Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 81: Spanish Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Spanish Caprolactam Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Caprolactam Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Caprolactam Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Caprolactam Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Caprolactam Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Caprolactam Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Caprolactam Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 92: Caprolactam Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Caprolactam Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 95: Caprolactam Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Caprolactam Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Caprolactam Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Caprolactam Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Caprolactam Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Caprolactam Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: Caprolactam Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Caprolactam Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Caprolactam Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Caprolactam Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Caprolactam Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Caprolactam Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Caprolactam Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Caprolactam Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Caprolactam Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Caprolactam Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Caprolactam Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 114: Indian Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Indian Caprolactam Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Caprolactam Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Caprolactam Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Caprolactam Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Caprolactam Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Caprolactam Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Caprolactam Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Caprolactam Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Caprolactam in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Caprolactam Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Caprolactam Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Caprolactam in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Caprolactam Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Caprolactam Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Caprolactam Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 131: Caprolactam Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Caprolactam Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Demand for Caprolactam in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Caprolactam Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Caprolactam in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Caprolactam Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Caprolactam Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 140: Caprolactam Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Caprolactam Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 143: Caprolactam Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Caprolactam Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Caprolactam Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Caprolactam Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Caprolactam Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Caprolactam Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Caprolactam Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Caprolactam Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Caprolactam Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Caprolactam Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Caprolactam Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Caprolactam Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Caprolactam Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Caprolactam Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Caprolactam Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 159: Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Caprolactam Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Caprolactam Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Caprolactam Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: Caprolactam Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Caprolactam Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Caprolactam Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Caprolactam Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Caprolactam Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Caprolactam in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Iranian Caprolactam Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 174: Caprolactam Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Caprolactam in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Iranian Caprolactam Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 177: Caprolactam Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Caprolactam Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 179: Caprolactam Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli Caprolactam Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 182: Caprolactam Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Caprolactam Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Caprolactam in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Caprolactam Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Caprolactam in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Caprolactam Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Caprolactam Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Caprolactam Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Caprolactam Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Caprolactam Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Caprolactam Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Caprolactam Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Caprolactam Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Caprolactam Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Caprolactam Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Caprolactam Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Caprolactam Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Caprolactam Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African Caprolactam Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Caprolactam Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Caprolactam Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Caprolactam Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: Caprolactam Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817761/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: