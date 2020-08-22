New York, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Benzene Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817760/?utm_source=GNW
3 Million Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Alkyl Benzene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.2% CAGR and reach 7.2 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cumene segment is readjusted to a revised 1.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 13.1 Million Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.2% CAGR
The Benzene market in the U.S. is estimated at 13.1 Million Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 10.3 Million Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.
Cyclohexane Segment to Record 2% CAGR
In the global Cyclohexane segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 6.2 Million Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 7 Million Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 7.2 Million Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 254-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817760/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Benzene Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Benzene Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Benzene Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Tons
by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Benzene Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Alkyl Benzene (Derivative) World Market by
Region/Country in Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Alkyl Benzene (Derivative) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in Tons: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Alkyl Benzene (Derivative) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Cumene (Derivative) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Cumene (Derivative) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in Tons: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Cumene (Derivative) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Cyclohexane (Derivative) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Cyclohexane (Derivative) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in Tons: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Cyclohexane (Derivative) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Ethyl Benzene (Derivative) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Ethyl Benzene (Derivative) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in Tons: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Ethyl Benzene (Derivative) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Nitro Benzene (Derivative) World Market by
Region/Country in Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Nitro Benzene (Derivative) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in Tons: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Nitro Benzene (Derivative) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Derivatives (Derivative) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Other Derivatives (Derivative) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in Tons: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Derivatives (Derivative) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Benzene Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Benzene Market Estimates and
Projections in Tons by Derivative: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Benzene Market in the United States by Derivative:
A Historic Review in Tons for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Benzene Market Share Breakdown by
Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Benzene Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Tons by Derivative: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Benzene Historic Market Review by Derivative
in Tons: 2012-2019
Table 27: Benzene Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Derivative for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Benzene: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in Tons by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: Benzene Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
Tons by Derivative for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: Japanese Benzene Market Share Analysis by Derivative:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Benzene Market Growth Prospects in Tons by
Derivative for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Benzene Historic Market Analysis in China in Tons by
Derivative: 2012-2019
Table 33: Chinese Benzene Market by Derivative: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Benzene Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: European Benzene Market Demand Scenario in Tons by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Benzene Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European Benzene Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: European Benzene Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Tons by Derivative: 2020-2027
Table 38: Benzene Market in Europe in Tons by Derivative:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: European Benzene Market Share Breakdown by
Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 40: Benzene Market in France by Derivative: Estimates and
Projections in Tons for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: French Benzene Historic Market Scenario in Tons by
Derivative: 2012-2019
Table 42: French Benzene Market Share Analysis by Derivative:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Benzene Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Tons by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: German Benzene Historic Market Analysis in Tons by
Derivative: 2012-2019
Table 45: German Benzene Market Share Breakdown by Derivative:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Benzene Market Growth Prospects in Tons by
Derivative for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Benzene Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Tons by
Derivative: 2012-2019
Table 48: Italian Benzene Market by Derivative: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Benzene: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Tons by Derivative for the Period
2020-2027
Table 50: Benzene Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in Tons by Derivative for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: United Kingdom Benzene Market Share Analysis by
Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 52: Spanish Benzene Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Tons by Derivative: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Spanish Benzene Historic Market Review by Derivative
in Tons: 2012-2019
Table 54: Benzene Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Derivative for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russian Benzene Market Estimates and Projections in
Tons by Derivative: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Benzene Market in Russia by Derivative: A Historic
Review in Tons for 2012-2019
Table 57: Russian Benzene Market Share Breakdown by Derivative:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Benzene Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Tons by Derivative: 2020-2027
Table 59: Benzene Market in Rest of Europe in Tons by
Derivative: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Rest of Europe Benzene Market Share Breakdown by
Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Benzene Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: Benzene Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Benzene Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Benzene Market in Asia-Pacific by Derivative:
Estimates and Projections in Tons for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Benzene Historic Market Scenario in Tons
by Derivative: 2012-2019
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Benzene Market Share Analysis by
Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Benzene Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Tons by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Australian Benzene Historic Market Analysis in Tons
by Derivative: 2012-2019
Table 69: Australian Benzene Market Share Breakdown by
Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 70: Indian Benzene Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons
by Derivative: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Indian Benzene Historic Market Review by Derivative
in Tons: 2012-2019
Table 72: Benzene Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Derivative for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: Benzene Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Tons by Derivative for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: South Korean Benzene Historic Market Analysis in Tons
by Derivative: 2012-2019
Table 75: Benzene Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Benzene: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Tons by Derivative for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: Benzene Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in Tons by Derivative for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Benzene Market Share Analysis by
Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin American Benzene Market Trends by
Region/Country in Tons: 2020-2027
Table 80: Benzene Market in Latin America in Tons by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American Benzene Market Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Latin American Benzene Market Growth Prospects in
Tons by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Benzene Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in
Tons by Derivative: 2012-2019
Table 84: Latin American Benzene Market by Derivative:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentinean Benzene Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Tons by Derivative: 2020-2027
Table 86: Benzene Market in Argentina in Tons by Derivative:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: Argentinean Benzene Market Share Breakdown by
Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 88: Benzene Market in Brazil by Derivative: Estimates and
Projections in Tons for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Brazilian Benzene Historic Market Scenario in Tons by
Derivative: 2012-2019
Table 90: Brazilian Benzene Market Share Analysis by
Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 91: Benzene Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Tons by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Mexican Benzene Historic Market Analysis in Tons by
Derivative: 2012-2019
Table 93: Mexican Benzene Market Share Breakdown by Derivative:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Benzene Market Estimates and
Projections in Tons by Derivative: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Benzene Market in Rest of Latin America by
Derivative: A Historic Review in Tons for 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Latin America Benzene Market Share Breakdown
by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: The Middle East Benzene Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Benzene Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in Tons: 2012-2019
Table 99: The Middle East Benzene Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: The Middle East Benzene Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Tons by Derivative: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: The Middle East Benzene Historic Market by
Derivative in Tons: 2012-2019
Table 102: Benzene Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Derivative for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 103: Iranian Market for Benzene: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in Tons by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Benzene Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
Tons by Derivative for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Iranian Benzene Market Share Analysis by Derivative:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 106: Israeli Benzene Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Tons by Derivative: 2020-2027
Table 107: Benzene Market in Israel in Tons by Derivative:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Israeli Benzene Market Share Breakdown by
Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 109: Saudi Arabian Benzene Market Growth Prospects in
Tons by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Benzene Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
Tons by Derivative: 2012-2019
Table 111: Saudi Arabian Benzene Market by Derivative:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 112: Benzene Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Derivative for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: United Arab Emirates Benzene Historic Market
Analysis in Tons by Derivative: 2012-2019
Table 114: Benzene Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: Benzene Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Derivative for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Rest of Middle East Benzene Historic Market Analysis
in Tons by Derivative: 2012-2019
Table 117: Rest of Middle East Benzene Market Share Breakdown
by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 118: African Benzene Market Estimates and Projections in
Tons by Derivative: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Benzene Market in Africa by Derivative: A Historic
Review in Tons for 2012-2019
Table 120: African Benzene Market Share Breakdown by
Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 104
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817760/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: