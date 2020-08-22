New York, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817754/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Telecommunications & Computers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.8% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumer Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 13.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR



The Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 10.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR.



Automotive Segment to Record 12% CAGR



In the global Automotive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$509.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 13.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 213-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aixtron SE

Analog Devices, Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc.

Global Foundries

Hitachi High-Tech Science Corporation

IBM Corporation

IHP Microelectronics GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG

IQE PLC

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MACOM)

Microchip Technology, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

RIBER SA

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TowerJazz)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817754/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Telecommunications & Computers (End-Use) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 5: Telecommunications & Computers (End-Use) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Telecommunications & Computers (End-Use) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 7: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Automotive (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 21: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 24: Canadian Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Silicon

Germanium Materials & Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 26: Japanese Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 27: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share

Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Silicon Germanium Materials &

Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Review

in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 35: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: European Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 38: French Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Silicon Germanium Materials &

Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Review

in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: United Kingdom Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 50: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in

Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 51: Spanish Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 54: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 56: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in Rest

of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Australian Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 67: Indian Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 68: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in

India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 69: Indian Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: South Korean Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Silicon Germanium Materials &

Devices Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share

Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 77: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 79: Latin American Demand for Silicon Germanium Materials &

Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Review

in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 83: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Argentinean Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 85: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 86: Brazilian Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Brazilian Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 88: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in

Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Mexican Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Silicon Germanium Materials &

Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 92: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 93: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: The Middle East Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 98: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in the

Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 99: The Middle East Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Silicon

Germanium Materials & Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 101: Iranian Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share

Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 104: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in

Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Israeli Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Silicon Germanium Materials &

Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Review

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Saudi Arabian Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: United Arab Emirates Silicon Germanium Materials &

Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 111: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market in Rest

of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Rest of Middle East Silicon Germanium Materials &

Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 114: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



AFRICA

Table 115: African Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Historic

Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 117: Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 66

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817754/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001