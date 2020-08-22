London, UK, Aug. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a global pandemic silencing the world, forcing people who constantly sanitize themselves, wear masks to protect them and other immuno-compromised people, strengthening your immune system to fight the antigens has never been more important than now





The Coronavirus pandemic has already claimed hundreds of lives and hospitalized thousands of people. The healthcare system in most countries is absolutely overwhelmed with ICU beds completely filled and medical resources dwindling or running out. While some countries with low population density have managed to contain the havoc, others with higher population density and low disease awareness have not fared so well.





In situations such as this, you really have to start thinking about yourself and take matters regarding your health into your own hands. With doctors and medical staff requesting people to follow the social distancing norms and only show up to the hospital if you experience physical discomfort, your immunity, your ability to fight off the virus lies at your discretion.

Immunity Capsules



Immunity Capsules or Immunity Booster Capsules are pills that people can consume to boost their immunity and strengthen your disease-fighting capabilities. These products come not just in capsule form, but also in tonic and powdered form. The immunity capsules we are talking about today are called CBD Immune Support Capsules and CBD Omega 3 Capsules from Reakiro.



CBD Immune Support Capsules:

60 Soft Gel Capsules

600 mg CBD

120 ml Container

Made in the EU





With a combination of Full Spectrum CBD, Turmeric, Ginger, and Echinacea – these immune-boosting capsules have been formulated to help boost vital functions in your immune system and allow it to perform more efficiently. Reakiro’s Immune Formula capsules are fortified with CBD as well as Vitamin A and D which contribute to the normal function of the immune system.

Key Ingredients of CBD Immune Support Capsules:



The CBD Immune Support Capsules are made from some exotic ayurvedic ingredients that have proved to be efficient throughout history.

FULL-SPECTRUM CBD: Cannabidiol (CBD) and other cannabinoids ensure your endocannabinoid system is in proper shape. Keeps the receptors in a healthy state, grow and repair receptors. ECHINACEA Several types of research carried out in 2014 suggest that Echinacea has a positive effect on the immune system. It defends your body against infectious diseases by increasing the number of white blood cells. HEMP SEED OIL: Contains high nutrients like Omega Fatty Acids 3, and 6 which offers several health benefits to your body. They help to reduce depression, anxiety, control sugar level, and ease chronic pain. GINGER: Ginger is known for the treatment of many diseases like arthritis, cold, headache, hypertension, and more. Ginger corporate with other vitamins to maintain and protect your immune system against infectious diseases. TURMERIC: Turmeric helps to regulate your immune system and reduce inflammation. It is used as an alternative medicine for ages. SAGE: Sage is a remedy to stomach pain, diarrhoea, heartburn, indigestion, or loss of appetite. LICORICE ROOT: Fight against stomach ulcers, food poisoning, and other gastrointestinal conditions. Licorice extract enhances the repair of stomach problems. It has healthy immune-boosting features (Glycyrrhizin) and anti-inflammation. CLOVES: Cloves are ideal for the treatment of cold, cough, headache, pains, and sore throats. Cloves are antiseptic, antimicrobial, and antiviral.





CBD Omega 3 Capsules:





60 Soft Gel Capsules

600 mg CBD

120 ml Container

Made in the EU

Reakiro has combined Omega-3 from fish oil with Full Spectrum CBD, Rosemary, and Tangerine oil to bring you a capsule that can improve heart health, lower blood pressure and help you to maintain positive mental health. EPA and DHA contribute to the normal function of the heart, the beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 250mg of EPA and DHA. DHA contributes to the maintenance of normal brain function, the beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 250mg of DHA.



Key Ingredients of CBD Omega 3 Capsules:

FULL-SPECTRUM CBD: CBD and other cannabinoids ensure your endocannabinoid system is in proper shape by interacting with Omega 3 fatty acids. FISH OIL: Omega 3 fatty acids eicosapentaenoic (EPA) and docosahexaenoic (DHA) help your body, heart and brain maintain optimal functioning. ROSEMARY: Helps to boost your immune system and guarantee proper blood circulation. Rosemary is anti-inflammatory and antioxidants. TANGERINE OIL: Helps to balance a healthy immune system through the internal intake.





About Reakiro: Reakiro is a leading European Pharma GMP compliant manufacturer and supplier of full-spectrum CBD oils, creams, and capsules. Reakiro’s award-winning creative product design is outstanding and its customer service is considered to be among the best.

