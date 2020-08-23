This article covers everything you need to know about reusable cloth fabric masks, from how to wear a mask properly to where you can get one for yourself!

This article covers everything you need to know about reusable cloth fabric masks, from how to wear a mask properly to where you can get one for yourself!

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, Aug. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the Spanish flu in 1918, the Covid-19 is the following pandemic to have such potent destructive ability. There have been debates over whether we should wear a mask or not. Some think it might help prevent bacteria from entering our lungs, some disagree.

So, what is the truth behind this? According to WHO, only two types of people should wear masks:

Those who were tested positive for the virus

Those who care about other people who are suspected of having it

In other words, you don’t have to cover your face with a mask always, but that’s something you should do for your own sake and the safety of the people around you. As the mask quantity throughout the world is getting more scarce, a cloth mask is highly recommended due to several reasons.

Here lays all the things you need to know when choosing a reusable cloth mask. Check them out!

How Should I Wear My Cloth Mask?

Your mask cannot work its magic if you don’t know how to wear it correctly. Make sure the mask covers both your nose and mouth while you have it on.

Some people wear the mask all the way down their nose, having only their mouth covered. What’s the point of having a mask on without wearing it properly?!

Next, ensure the mask remains secure at both sides of your nose and under the chin. Finally, your mask should fit snug to your face without limiting your ability to breathe.

Several people refuse to wear a mask as they said it was hard to breathe in these things. However, some medical researches have shown the complete opposite fact. Despite the type of mask you’re wearing (medical, cloth, N21, etc.), your oxygen level will always remain the same, which is why it is vital that you wear your mask in the right way!

In case you didn’t know, Dony Mask (Made in Vietnam) produces some of the best cloth masks you can find right now.

Dony Mask is easy to breathe in, even if you have asthma or other allergies. Since the mask is made of soft cotton, you won’t feel too terrible wearing it for a long time. Still don’t buy it? Dony Mask offers outstanding breathing resistance (mmH2O) at 1.8, which is an excellent level. Hell, you’ll probably forget you have a mask on!

They have DGA certification (certified by the French Ministry of Armed Forces) - Dony Mask can resist NCovid up to 99% (and 96% after 30 washings). This emphasizes Dony Mask's direct resistance against NCovid.

When Do I Wear My Mask?

Always have a mask on whenever you’re out in public. No matter how safe you think you are, and how little time you’re spending outside, it is never redundant to have a mask on your face.

While it is not illegal to not wear a mask when going outside, places like grocery stores, buses, or gas stations are usually packed with people whether you want it or not. It is best that you practice social distance with others by wearing a mask, and trying not to stand too close to anybody.

Where Can I Find Reusable Cloth Face Masks?

As mentioned above, you can consult Dony Mask as a reliable source of producing reusable cloth masks. They aren’t just any ordinary masks that come with eye-catching designs; the Dony Mask features three antibacterial layers that are 100% water-resistant.

The outer layer is made of a special cloth to prevent water clinging to the mask and, at the same time, limit viral infection. The regular cloth cannot do this.

The middle layer works as a filter to collect all the dust and other allergens from entering the nose and mouth. The inner layer is the most important part because of its 99.9% antibacterial properties to once again prevent any kind of germs from entering your lungs.

Another reason why we recommended Dony Mask is because masks from Dony Mask look rather simple, being available in plain black and white color. Yet, the quality it delivers is undoubtedly outstanding. And if that’s not good enough for you, here’s an interesting fact: until now, only Dony Mask is the most reliable brand of clothing whose masks have contributed to the US and other countries.

How Do I Remove My Mask Safely?

Gently remove the strings that keep the mask secure behind your ears, and fold the outside corners together. Either you store it for the next use or wash it, but it is recommended that you wash these masks after 2-3 times of use.

When removing your mask, try not to let your fingers touch your face, especially your eyes, nose, and mouth. It is best if you keep a hand sanitizer by your side, and I’m not talking about the ones with 90% sparkling glitters and 10% alcohol, I mean the ones that actually work!

Final Words

It is crucial that you follow the steps needed to keep yourself and the people around you safe. Wearing a mask can be somewhat daunting for those who are not familiar with having something on your face for a long time, but it is what must be done to put an end to this pandemic.

About Dony Mask:

DONY MASK - premium antibacterial cloth face mask (washable, reusable) with CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA Certification. Dony 3-ply antibacterial cloth face mask quality has passed the stringent standards in the world to export to difficult markets like the USA and Europe.

So far, Dony Mask has exported tens of millions of 3-ply Anti-drop Reusable Antibacterial Cloth face masks to South Africa, China, African, USA, Australia, Canada, UK, Dubai, Europe, Kenya, Ireland, Arabic, Belgium, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Bahrain, Cyprus, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Syria, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Yemen, Italy, Spain, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Kazakhstan, Greece, Czech Republic, Portugal, Sweden, Hungary, Belarus, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Serbia, Denmark, Slovakia, Norway, KSA, Persian, Brazil, Kypros, Iraq, Israel, Liban, Argentina, Palestine, Liberia, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Japan, Russia, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Mexico, India, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Panama, Bolivia, Armenia, Austria, Costa Rica, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, Sri Lanka, Finland, etc.

Here are some of the reasons why customers choose to use Dony Mask for themselves, their organizations and their families:

• Meet all the rigorous requirements for global export and use.

• Its strap could extend 270 percent of the original length, which reduces the discomfort for users when wearing the mask for a long time.

• Sustain anti-bacterial capability up to 99,9% even after 60 washes (no other masks reach this pinnacle yet)

• Equipped with three layers for maximum protections (Antimicrobial Finished)

• Take out packaging and wear without washing (Dony Mask sterilized with E.O gas technology used for Medical Supplies - E.O gas has the ability to penetrate the tiniest of pathways and destroy all kinds of bacteria and virus).

• Super skin-friendly and tailored to even those with sensitive skin

• Comfortable for prolonged use as it is odor-free, adjustable, breathable

• No suffocation issues encountered, thus ideal for sports players.

• Filter dust particles & Fungi-proofing

• Come in different colors that are currently in fashion.

• Resist dust, odor, and UV (The UV-resistance level of our face masks is 99.95%, which is equal to that of premium sunscreen lotions).

• Eco-friendly & Save over 85% vs disposable masks.

In the evening of 5th June 2020, Dony Garment Company and other Vietnamese enterprises have donated medical supplies to the US”s people.

At the Ceremony of Offering Medical Materials to the United States, Dony presented 100,000 antibacterial gauze masks worth more than VND 10.5 billion. Overcoming many businesses that have signed up to give antibacterial masks, through testing, only Dony Mask has met the quality standards for use in the US.

It's a big honor for Dony. Dony Mask is the only available reusable face mask that successfully passes through multiple quality checks, to be accepted for use in the U.S finally.

Mr. Daniel Kritenbrink, U.S. Ambassador in Vietnam has extended his heartfelt gratitude and confirmed that Operation USA Organization which based in Los Angeles, USA will distribute these medical supplies to needed places such as California, New York, etc.

Dony Mask video:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfFJ_7igaRE







Contact +84985310123

News Provided by KISSPR Press Release

Attachment