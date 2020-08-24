PERTH, Western Australia, Aug. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (“Perseus” or the “Company”) (TSX & ASX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar/conference call to discuss its FY20 Full Year Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEST on Wednesday August 26, 2020.



Australia: Wednesday August 26, 2020

(Perth – 7:00am)

(Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am)

Canada: Tuesday August 25, 2020

(Toronto – 7:00pm)

(Vancouver – 4:00pm)

UK: Wednesday August 26, 2020

(London – 12:00am)

Webinar

Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uuVUKsSJT-ywWIPEAvxyHg

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. To ask a question on the webinar, please use the Raise Hand function within Zoom.

Conference Call

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the below numbers and enter ID: 861 3701 6133

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Australia

+61 8 6119 3900

+61 8 7150 1149

+61 2 8015 6011

+61 3 7018 2005

+61 7 3185 3730

Hong Kong

+852 5808 6088

Singapore

+65 3165 1065

Canada

+1 778 907 2071

USA

+1 669 900 9128

New Zealand

+64 9 884 6780

United Kingdom

+44 203 901 7895

Additional international numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kvsfa5uem

Enter *9 to ask a question on the call. You will be briefly unmuted to ask your question.

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com

The conference call will feature Managing Director Jeff Quartermaine and Group General Manager BD and IR Andrew Grove.

This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.

To discuss any aspect of this announcement, please contact:

Media Relations: Nathan Ryan at telephone +61 4 20 582 887 or email nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au (Melbourne)



