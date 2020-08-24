GUANGZHOU, China and SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world’s fastest growing programmable logic company, will attend AI EXPO KOREA on September 23-25, 2020 to demonstrate GOWIN’s latest GoAI solution at Hall D, COEX, SEOUL, KOREA.



AI EXPO KOREA is the only Artificial Intelligence Expo to meet the future of artificial intelligence technology, new trends, new products, and the best chance to meet all of Artificial Intelligence that leads the 4th Industrial Revolution. Interested attendees can review the conference details at http://www.aiexpo.co.kr/main.

“We choose AI EXPO Korea as the first tradeshow to introduce Gowin GoAI solution for the innovation and leading AI technology of Korea,” said Stanley Tse, Sales Director (Asia) of Gowin Semiconductor Corp and General Manager of Gowin Semiconductor Hong Kong. “Korea is one of the earliest countries to deploy 5G infrastructure worldwide which enables Edge AI market; Gowin GoAI also enables Edge AI application by using Machine Learning Accelerator provided over 80x of performance improvement compared standalone MCU’s; We already have customers in Korea on our GoAI Early Access Program and kick off project with our GW1NS-4C family.”

“We’re excited to show our latest GoAI platform, which makes it easy to deploy machine learning models onto GOWIN FPGAs,” Grant Jennings said, Director of International Marketing for GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. “Customers can now easily train models in common and open machine learning frameworks such as Tensorflow and then automatically compile and deploy trained models for edge inference.”

In AI EXPO Korea, Gowin will demonstrate the objects detection, audio phases detection and gesture/movement detection solutions based on Gowin GoAI technology. Gowin GoAI provides an embedded artificial intelligence solution for loading trained machine learning models into GOWIN FPGA devices.

About GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

Founded in 2014, Gowin Semiconductor Corp., headquartered with major R&D in China, has the vision to accelerate customer innovation worldwide with our programmable solutions. We focus on optimizing our products and removing barriers for customers using programmable logic devices. Our commitment to technology and quality enables customers to reduce the total cost of ownership from using FPGA on their production boards. Our offerings include a broad portfolio of programmable logic devices, design software, intellectual property (IP) cores, reference designs, and development kits. We strive to serve customers in the consumer, industrial, communication, medical, and automotive markets worldwide.

For more information about GOWIN, please visit www.gowinsemi.com

Media Contact:

Scott Casper

scott@gowinsemi.com