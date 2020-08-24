FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facing data protection regulations and new cyber threats during the COVID-19 pandemic, enterprises in Germany are looking to service providers to improve their cyber security, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.



The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Cyber Security – Solutions & Services Report for Germany finds interest in cyber security providers is growing as more and more business processes are being digitized and use of the industrial Internet of Things continues to increase.

In addition, the Data Protection Regulation is driving German companies to implement stronger cyber security measures, the report says. The COVID-19 pandemic is also creating new challenges for German companies, with employees working from home connecting to company systems.

“Data and IT infrastructures are constantly exposed to criminal threats,” said Andrea Spiegelhoff, partner, ISG DACH. “Hazards emerging from negligence in user companies are not uncommon, and German companies are using cyber security providers to mitigate these risks.”

The report finds a growing interest in identity and access management at German companies, due to an increasing number of digitization projects in the country. This trend contributes to the need to protect not only users and their identities, but also machines and other internal resources.

Many German companies are shifting their identity and access management systems from on-premises operations to the cloud, the report adds. Many providers now offer both on-premises and cloud operations, with some cloud-native providers also targeting the German market.

German enterprises are also increasingly interested in data loss prevention solutions, the report says. The increasing use of personal devices in business settings is driving this interest, but the increased adoption of big data, social business and cloud computing also create a high demand for these services.

Companies in Germany are also relying more on external service providers to keep their IT security systems up to date and train users in cyber security, the report adds. Training programs seek to prevent careless user behavior that leads to Trojan and phishing attacks.

German IT security projects are often complex, and many service providers offer a wide range of technical security services from a single source. In many cases, service providers also have partnerships with well-known technology providers and have employees with numerous cyber security certifications.

In addition, the report sees a rise in demand for managed security services in Germany. Large and mid-sized companies are turning to security operations centers based in Germany for data protection services. Large companies are interested in globally distributed security operations centers that can cover their international operations, and they want SOCs that offer a broad range of security services.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Cyber Security – Solutions & Services Report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 74 providers across five quadrants: Identity & Access Management, Data Leakage/Loss Prevention, Technical Security Services, Strategic Security Services and Managed Security Services.

The report names IBM as a leader in all five quadrants and Atos as a leader in four. Accenture and Capgemini are named as leaders in three quadrants, and Axians, Bechtle, CANCOM, Computacenter, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology and Microsoft are named as leaders in two. Broadcom, Controlware, Dell/RSA, Deloitte, DriveLock, EY, Forcepoint, GBS, KPMG, Matrix42, McAfee, MobileIron, Okta, Orange Cyberdefense, PwC, Sopra Steria and Trend Micro are all named leaders in one quadrant.

