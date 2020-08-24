Luxembourg – 24 August 2020 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transaction by a primary insider:



Siem Industries Inc., P.O. Box 309,

South Church Street, George Town,

Grand Cayman, KY1 -1104,

Cayman Islands

LEI: 549300N2HGK6EBHM3F03







Chairman of Siem Industries Inc.







Mr. Kristian Siem, is the Chairman of the issuer. Name of the issuer Subsea 7 S.A. Reason for notification Mandatory notification of trade Description of the financial instrument Shares Nature of the transaction:

• Acquisition - i.e. a purchase/ any other transaction the purpose of which is the

acquisition of financial instruments.

• Disposal - i.e. a sale/ any other transaction the purpose of which is the transfer of financial instruments.



Acquisition of shares Date of the transaction 21 August 2020 Place of the transaction i.e. Any useful information concerning the place of transaction, mainly the concerned market.



OTC Negotiated Quantity 540,000 Price per security NOK 84 Total amount of the transaction (fees excluded)



NOK 45,360,000 Further details of the transaction







Acquisition of 540,000 shares in Subsea 7 S.A. (OSE symbol SUBC) following the exercise of an existing OTC option structure (sold put).

Following this transaction, the total number of share options available to Siem Industries Inc.is for 8,824,000 shares and the aggregate number of shares held by Siem Industries Inc. is at 73,522,977.







Siem Industries is represented on the Board of Directors of Subsea 7 S.A. by Mr. Kristian Siem, Subsea 7 S.A.’s Chairman.





Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Bors (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

