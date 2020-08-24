Valmet will supply the automation system to ECOFARIO GmbH’s first industrial pilot plant that can remove up to 99.9% of micro plastics from wastewater.

Valmet Oyj’s trade press release on August 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EET



Valmet has signed a development, cooperation and service agreement with ECOFARIO GmbH regarding automation for its first industrial pilot plant. The German startup company has developed a technology, which removes up to 99.9 percent of microplastics, including the inherent and adhering pollutants from wastewater. According to the agreement, ECOFARIO will exclusively offer Valmet’s automation for its future installations.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2020. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

“Our patented break-through technology for removing microplastics from wastewater is a sustainable solution that will positively impact the wellbeing of all global ecosystems. To operate the process efficiently, we decided to base our process automation on Valmet’s reliable DNA automation system. Valmet is thus a key partner for our development process,” says Sebastian Porkert, Chief Executive Officer and founder of ECOFARIO.

“The removal of microplastics and toxins is currently a very important topic globally. We are excited to be part of this revolutionary development project and we are able to offer the best possible automation and know-how for it. Both ECOFARIO’s solution and our user interface represent a combination of totally new technologies in the world,” says Markus Foigtmannsberger, Manager, Service Solutions, Germany, Switzerland & Benelux, Automation, Valmet.

Information about Valmet’s delivery

Valmet’s delivery includes a Valmet DNA automation system . It is operated with Valmet’s up-to-date DNA User Interface that comes with a secure web-based access. This allows the plant staff to access relevant information whenever they need it, regardless of their location. The integration of measurements for analyzing the wastewater quality are already in planning and will complete the automation solution.

Information about the customer ECOFARIO GmbH

Munich-based ECOFARIO GmbH has been awarded as Germany’s most sustainable startup company in 2020. Its new type of separation process is based on hydrocyclone technology and will be installed as an end-of-pipe solution in municipal or industrial sewage treatment plants and significantly reduce the microplastic load and the associated pollutants.

