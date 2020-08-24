Dublin, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transient Electronics Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Transient electronics refers to an emerging class of electronics with distinct characteristics that can be absolutely recycled within a programmed period of time. Moreover, no harmful byproducts are released, these electronics can be used in the human body as a diagnostic tool, and many other applications. Currently, researchers are making efforts to create a special degradable polymer composite materials that provide a suitable platform for electronic devices and its components across the various industry verticals.

The transient electronics market has been segmented by components, and end user industry in this report. Based on components, the market is segmented into transistors, diodes, inductors, capacitors, resistors, polymer substrates, and others. On the basis of end use applications, the market is classified into healthcare, consumer electronics, defense, and others. Increasing demands for the prevention of sensitive data leakage, the reduction of electronic waste, and the elimination of additional surgery to remove electronic implants are the major factors impacting the market growth during the forecast period.

This eco-friendly technology is expected to bring a revolutionary change in the electronic recycling sector and application of transient electronics in healthcare implants is creating a huge opportunity for the growth of the market. Increasing need for environment friendly solutions, and emerging applications are the prime growth drivers of the global transient electronics market. However, safety & commercialization issues are key restraints for the global transient electronics market. Rising sophistication technologies across various end user industries is also one of the factors driving the transient electronics market across the globe.

The overall market is also presented from the perspective of different geographic regions and the key countries in each region. North America is the dominating market which held a major revenue share in 2020 and is estimated as the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly driven by rising demand for technological developments across the healthcare industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Transient Electronics - Market Overview

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Scope

1.3. Stakeholders



2. Transient Electronics Market - Executive Summary



3. Transient Electronics Market - Market Landscape

3.1. Market Share Analysis

3.1.1. Comprehensive Market Share Analysis

3.2. Comparative Analysis

3.2.1. Competitor Benchmarking

3.2.2. Competitor Financial Analysis

3.2.3. Patent Analysis

3.2.4. End-User Profiling



4. Transient Electronics Market- Market Forces

4.1. Market Drivers

4.1.1. Need for Environment Friendly Solutions

4.1.2. Increasing Spending for Healthcare & Defense

4.2. Market Constraints

4.2.1. Safety & Commercialization Issues

4.3. Market Challenges

4.4. Attractiveness of the Transient Electronics Market Industry

4.4.1. Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Power of Customers

4.4.3. Threat of New entrants

4.4.4. Threat of Substitution

4.4.5. Degree of Competition



5. Transient Electronics Market- Strategic Analysis

5.1. Value Chain Analysis

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.2.1. Influence Factor Analysis

5.2.2. Forecast of Prices

5.3. Opportunities Analysis

5.4. Life Cycle Analysis

5.5. Suppliers & Distributers



6. Transient Electronics Market- By Components

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Transistors

6.3. Diodes

6.4. Inductors

6.5. Capacitors

6.6. Resistors

6.7. Polymer Substrate

6.7.1. Silicon

6.7.2. Magnesium

6.8. Others



7. Transient Electronics Market- By End User Industry

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Healthcare

7.2.1. Intravascular Stents

7.2.2. Porous Bodies

7.2.3. Patient Monitors

7.2.4. Sutures

7.2.5. Others

7.3. Defense (Protection for Harsh Environment)

7.4. Others



8. Transient Electronics Market- By Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. RoW



9. Market Entropy

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Most Dominant Strategy

9.3. Mergers, Agreements & Partnerships

9.4. Acquisitions and Others



10. Company Profiles



11. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7jymou



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900