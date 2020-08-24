Dublin, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biocides Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China's demand for Biocides has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2009, 2014 and 2019) and long-term forecasts through 2024 and 2029 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



The primary and secondary research was done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data was collected from Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and in-house databases. Interviews were conducted with Chinese industry experts, university professors, and producers in China. Economic models and quantitative methods were applied in this report to project market demand and industry trends. Metric system is used and values are presented in either Yuan (RMB, current price) and/or US dollars.



This market research report provides hard-to-find market data and analyses. Today, China has the largest market in the world. If you want to expand your business or sell your products in China, this research report provides the insights and projections into Chinese markets necessary for you to do so.





Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties

III. BIOCIDES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Biocides Industry Capacity

Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity

Market Share of Key Producers

Potential Entrants

Major End-Users

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development

IV. BIOCIDES PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

Biocides Production and Demand

Organic Acids

Chloroisocyanurates

Inorganic Compounds

Organosulfurs

Iodophors

Halogenated Hydantoins

Organometallics

Sodium Bromide

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Phenolics

Nitrogen Compounds

Other Biocides

Biocides Imports and Exports

Pricing Trends

V. BIOCIDES CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Biocides Markets Outlook Overview

Water Treatment Chemicals

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Outlook

Biocides Consumption in Water Treatment Chemicals

Disinfectant Products

Disinfectant Products Market Outlook

Biocides Consumption in Disinfectant Products

Food and Beverages

Food and Beverages Market Outlook

Biocides Consumption in Food and Beverages

Paints and Coatings

Paints and Coatings Market Outlook

Biocides Consumption in Paints and Coatings

Pulp and Paper

Pulp and Paper Market Outlook

Biocides Consumption in Pulp and Paper

Personal Care Products

Personal Products Market Outlook

Biocides Consumption in Personal Products

Other Biocides Markets

VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

China Market Entry Overview

China's Distribution System

Rubber Processing Chemicals Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China's Market Entry

Licensing

Franchising

E-commerce

Trading Companies and Local Agents

Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries

Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises

VII. BIOCIDES PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Biocides Producer Profiles

Distributors and Trading Companies

Research Institutions and Associations

Major End-Users

Companies Mentioned





Yancheng Huapai Chemical Co., Ltd

Yancheng Limin Chemical Plant

