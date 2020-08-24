Dublin, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Hand Sanitizer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian hand sanitizer market grew at a CAGR of around 14% during 2014-2019. Hand sanitizer is among the several personal care products that have shifted from being luxury products to essential items due to the changing socio-economic scenario and increasing westernization and urbanization trends in India. Furthermore, the demand of hand sanitizers have surged since 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. This has resulted in several players - small and large- entering this market.



The rising healthcare investments for providing a high-end and safer medical environment for healthcare professionals by preventing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) have augmented the demand for hand sanitizers in the medical sector. Furthermore, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the demand for hand sanitizers has increased exponentially since the start of 2020. This has led to a widening demand-supply gap and highly inflated product prices. Owing to this, several regional manufacturers are expanding their production capacities in compliance with statutory permissions by the government for maximizing the production of hand sanitizers to meet its robust demand. Besides this, the Indian government has also issued production licenses to several distilleries and new manufacturers to produce hand sanitizers in bulk for adequate supply in the country. Improving consumer living standards along with improving product availability across several online and offline distribution channels have also bolstered the market for hand sanitizers in India. Looking forward, the Indian hand sanitizer market is expected to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



