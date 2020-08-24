Dublin, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RPA Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the RPA market provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, forecasts and opportunities of RPA Tools and RPA Services targeted at small and medium businesses, and enterprises. The study includes market analysis of RPA solutions that cater to corporate functions such as Finance, Procurement, Human Resources, Customer Services, and Specific Processes. RPA services analyzed in the study include Consulting, Implementation, and Maintenance. Further to this, the report also provides the market data for RPA across 8 verticals across five regions - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central America, and Latin America (CALA), and Middle-East and Africa (MEA).
The RPA market report also includes insights into key market requirements gathered from SMBs, enterprises, commercial entities, IT managers, CIOs, IT decision makers, opinion leaders, users, buyers, and service providers. The study also covers key demand side ratings such as ratings across regions for RPA approaches, sourcing models, hosting types, function ratings, and deployment timelines.
The analysis in this report will help market participants, vendors, suppliers, system integrators, channel players, manufacturers, and value-added resellers (VARs) to develop strategies, marketing goals and business decisions based on the actionable market intelligence from this report.
Questions answered in the report
Key Topics Covered:
1. RPA Market Research Overview
1.1 Research Design
1.2 Executive Summary
1.3 Market Definition, Segmentation and Forces
2. Market Size and Forecasts by Segments
2.1 Market Overview
2.2 RPA Tools
2.3 RPA Services: Consulting, Implementation, Maintenance
3. Market Size and Forecasts by Functions
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Finance
3.3 Procurements
3.4 Human Resources
3.5 Customer Service
3.6 Specific Processes
4. Market Size and Forecasts by Users
4.1 SMBs
4.2 Enterprises
5. Market Size and Forecasts by Verticals
5.1 Automotive and Transportation
5.2 Banking and Finance
5.2 Consumer and Retail
5.3 Engineering and Manufacturing
5.4 Healthcare and Lifesciences
5.5 Public Sector and Government
5.6 Technology and Media
5.7 Others
6. Market Size and Forecasts by Regions
6.1 Regional Overview
6.2 North America
6.3 Europe
6.4 Asia-Pacific
6.5 Central America/Latin America
6.6 Middle East and Africa (MEA)
7. RPA Market Companies
7.1 Supply Side - Company Profiles and Markets
7.2 Demand Side Analysis - Regional Ratings
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ipdby7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: