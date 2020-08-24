Dublin, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetes Diagnostic & Monitoring Markets with Executive and Consultant Guides - Including Customized Forecasting and Analysis 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Will diabetes management become a diabetes cure? Diabetes management is moving onto phones and laptops and integrated into physicians' databases. Well established players are jockeying for position in this emerging digital environment while the fundamentals suggest global growth that will continue well into the future. The results of these efforts will change what diabetes means to millions of people worldwide. The digital revolution is breathing new life into the commodity world of testing strips. Understand what is driving this huge global diagnostic market.
The report forecasts the market size out to 2024. Growth is coming from the fundamentals and the move to the real-time data management of blood parameters. When does effective management constitute a cure? New technologies are bringing an artificial pancreas into view. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Digital Diagnostics are merging with spectacular success.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 An Overview of Diagnostics and Monitoring of Diabetes
1.2 Diabetes Prevalence - the Big Picture
1.3 Market Definition
1.4 Methodology
1.5 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective
2. Diabetes - Current Science
2.0 Understanding the Disease
2.1 Type 1
2.2 Type 2
2.3 Diabetes Related Disease
2.4 Pancreas and Autoimmunity
3. Industry Overview
3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
3.1.1 Academic Research Lab
3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
3.1.3 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
3.1.4 Independent Testing Lab
3.1.6 Public National/regional lab
3.1.7 Hospital lab
3.1.8 Physician Lab
3.1.9 Audit Body
3.1.10 Certification Body
4. Market Trends
4.1 Factors Driving Growth
4.2 Factors Limiting Growth
4.3 Diagnostic Technology Development
5. Diabetes Diagnostics - Recent Developments
6. Profiles of Key Companies
7. Diabetes Diagnostic Markets
8. Global Diabetes Diagnostics Markets - By Assay
9. Appendices
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fiok5t
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: